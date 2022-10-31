Antonio Conte will be in the stand in Marseille and not be allowed to communicate with his players

Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France.

"No-one can fill his void, but we'll be together and we have to get through this together," said Hojbjerg.

"It's not a difficult situation it's a different situation."

Tottenham have never beaten a French team away from home in Europe and will arrive at the hostile Stade Velodrome knowing a point would see them advance into the knockout stage.

"We have to be successful together. The fact is he [Conte] won't be there so we have to deal with that, the staff are well prepared," added Hojbjerg.

"He is a very good coach and a massive part of the team but thankfully he has very good staff and players who are aware of what they expect of them. The number one key ambition is to go to the knockout phase."

Aside from their manager, Spurs will also be without forward Richarlison, midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and defender Cristian Romero as they look to top the group.

However, that is unlikely to be easy against Marseille. While currently bottom on six points, two behind leaders Spurs, the French club will progress if they beat Conte's men. Sporting Lisbon host Eintracht Frankfurt in the other tie, with both sides on seven points.

One player keen to confirm a Spurs exit is former Arsenal favourite Alexis Sanchez, who is joined in the ex-Gunners ranks at Marseille by Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Sead Kolasinac.

"Beating Spurs every time was a great joy. It was very special and those are memories that I hold dear to my heart," said Sanchez, who also played under Conte at Inter Milan.

"Every single player has motivation to play and win. We all want to bring the victory back."

Marseille boss Igor Tudor also knows Conte well and is glad his former Juventus team-mate is not going to be in the Tottenham dugout and dressing room.

"He has a good impact on the game so it is better that he is not there, but the players are playing, not the coaches," said the Croatian.

"Tomorrow we have a great game ahead of us. It really is a top opportunity for the boys to reach the knockout [stage] of the Champions League."