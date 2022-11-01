Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sion Swifts are aiming for a second piece of silverware this season after winning the League Cup in June

Women's Challenge Cup final - Glentoran v Sion Swifts Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website; report and reaction on BBC Sport website

Saturday's Women's Challenge Cup final between holders Glentoran and Sion Swifts will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Glentoran reached the Windsor Park showpiece with a 4-0 semi-final win over Linfield.

Sion Swifts beat Crusaders on penalties to reach the final for the first time since their 2017 triumph.

Michael Clarke will be joined on commentary by Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan.

Glentoran, who beat Crusaders in last year's final, are hoping to win the Challenge Cup for the 10th time after relinquishing their Women's Premiership title to Callaghan's Cliftonville last week.

The Glens clinched the County Antrim Cup in October, while Sion Swifts are also aiming to claim their second trophy of the season after winning the League Cup in June.