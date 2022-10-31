Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Salford have won four promotions in the eight years since Gary Neville (left) and Nicky Butt bought the club alongside other former team-mates Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs

Gary Neville has stepped down as Salford City chief executive and been replaced by former Manchester United team-mate Nicky Butt.

The pair were part of a group of former United players who took over the then non-league club in 2014.

Sky Sports pundit Neville will retain his position as co-owner.

"As the club has developed with such pace it needs someone who can concentrate on it and be there every day," Neville told the club website. external-link

"I have enjoyed my eight years and can't believe how much we have achieved in that time, and how proud I am of the hard work everyone at the club has put in to make a dream we had whilst on a train, turn into a reality.

"I will now be able to sit back and enjoy the game on matchdays safe in the knowledge that it is in good hands."

Butt left his role as head of first-team player development at United in March 2021, after nine years working in the club's academy.