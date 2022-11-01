Close menu
Champions League - Group A
LiverpoolLiverpool2NapoliNapoli0

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: Jurgen Klopp's side finish second in group despite win at Anfield

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments281

Liverpool score against Napoli
Liverpool finish second in Group A, level on points with Napoli but behind on head-to-head

Liverpool ended Napoli's flawless Champions League record with victory at Anfield but still had to settle for second place in Group A.

Jurgen Klopp's side were looking to bounce back from Saturday's home defeat by Leeds United and their spirits will be lifted by Darwin Nunez's late goal which ended the impressive Serie A leaders' unbeaten 21-game run.

Liverpool never looked remotely like securing the four-goal winning margin they would have needed against Napoli, who have exerted complete domination over the group, but these three points will act as a real boost to morale.

Thiago Alcantara brought a save from Napoli keeper Alex Meret in the first half, while Napoli thought they had broken the deadlock after the break only for defender Leo Ostigard's header from a free-kick to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) examination.

A game of few chances looked to be heading for a draw but Liverpool snatched the win when Mohamed Salah forced home a close-range finish with five minutes to go, with Nunez sealing the deal in added time.

Konate shows his class

The vulnerability of Liverpool's defence, not helped by a struggling midfield, has been one of the features of their disappointing start to the season but Ibrahima Konate showed what they have been missing as they confirmed a slot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Konate suffered a pre-season knee injury that forced him to miss the start of the campaign, then he was sidelined again by a further muscle problem that saw Liverpool's rearguard struggle badly without him.

The 23-year-old France defender returned against the formidable Napoli attack and gave an outstanding display as Liverpool looked a far more secure proposition than they have in recent times.

Konate's defensive quality alongside Virgil van Dijk kept the dangerous Victor Osimhen at bay, showing composure, pace and physical presence as Napoli suffered the rare taste of defeat.

True, Napoli were not at their most destructive and knew it would take something truly special from Liverpool to turn this group on its head, but the class demonstrated by Konate illustrated exactly why manager Jurgen Klopp will hope this talented young defender can now have an injury-free run for the rest of the season.

More to follow.

Player of the match

RamsayCalvin Ramsay

with an average of 7.48

Liverpool

  1. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    7.48

  2. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.41

  3. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.80

  5. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.76

  6. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    6.75

  7. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.71

  8. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.62

  9. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.59

  10. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.51

  11. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.47

  12. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.32

  13. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.20

  14. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.17

  15. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.08

  16. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    5.97

Napoli

  1. Squad number77Player nameKvaratskhelia
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number9Player nameOsimhen
    Average rating

    5.58

  3. Squad number55Player nameÖstigard
    Average rating

    5.46

  4. Squad number3Player nameKim Min-Jae
    Average rating

    5.39

  5. Squad number68Player nameLobotka
    Average rating

    5.35

  6. Squad number21Player namePolitano
    Average rating

    5.33

  7. Squad number99Player nameZambo Anguissa
    Average rating

    5.33

  8. Squad number17Player nameOlivera
    Average rating

    5.30

  9. Squad number22Player nameDi Lorenzo
    Average rating

    5.26

  10. Squad number91Player nameNdombélé
    Average rating

    5.26

  11. Squad number1Player nameMeret
    Average rating

    5.23

  12. Squad number11Player nameLozano
    Average rating

    4.57

  13. Squad number20Player nameZielinski
    Average rating

    4.45

  14. Squad number7Player nameElmas
    Average rating

    4.41

  15. Squad number81Player nameRaspadori
    Average rating

    4.40

  16. Squad number18Player nameSimeone
    Average rating

    4.31

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 73minsSubstituted forRamsayat 87'minutes
  • 5KonatéBooked at 36mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forElliottat 48'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forBajceticat 87'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forCarvalhoat 87'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forNúñezat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 13Adrián
  • 19Elliott
  • 22Ramsay
  • 26Robertson
  • 27Núñez
  • 28Carvalho
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 55Östigard
  • 3Kim
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forZielinskiat 83'minutes
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forRaspadoriat 87'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 70'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 87'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
52,077

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Napoli 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Napoli 0.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Liverpool 2-0 Napoli (Darwin Núñez).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Napoli 0. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Alex Meret tries a through ball, but Giacomo Raspadori is caught offside.

  9. Booking

    Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Leo Östigard.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Calvin Ramsay.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eljif Elmas following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  16. Post update

    Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Calvin Ramsay replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Stefan Bajcetic replaces Thiago.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

281 comments

  • Comment posted by Cameron, today at 22:09

    "La Liga leaders Napoli"

    Good journalism BBC, well done.

    • Reply posted by Paz, today at 22:12

      Paz replied:
      I know, they mustn’t know how to proof read!! 😆 😆

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 22:10

    Well done Liverpool... showing real character to beat one the best teams in Europe at the moment.

    • Reply posted by robert turner, today at 22:12

      robert turner replied:
      Once again var man of the match for Liverpool

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:08

    Konate is so much better than Gomez. He must start regularly now.

    What a player Nunez is becoming

    • Reply posted by Think outside the box, today at 22:13

      Think outside the box replied:
      Are you deluded? Nunez is tripe.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:12

    Nunez is pure chaos on the pitch. He's either going to be sheer brilliance or complete frustration.

    • Reply posted by Greengrass9, today at 22:15

      Greengrass9 replied:
      Or get booked every game

      Why didn’t the ref show him a red? Quite clearly a punch to the
      Napoli player

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 22:12

    Never in doubt, underestimate Liverpool at your peril😊

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:15

    I thought Napoli were going to win 10-0, just like Man City. The media keep writing Liverpool off, please continue

    • Reply posted by James, today at 22:17

      James replied:
      dead rubber lad. Wouldn't have made any difference if you had lost 10-0 you were never winning the group or going out

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:12

    Last time I checked Naples is situated in Italy not Spain 🤣🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:15

    Very good result against a strong Napoli team. That Nunez guy is looking like a good purchase.

  • Comment posted by Roger Andout, today at 22:13

    That’s more like it LFC, now let’s kick-on from here.

    BTW, Nunez is a monster!

  • Comment posted by Hobbit1999, today at 22:12

    Since when did Napoli play in La Liga???

  • Comment posted by tat2monk3y, today at 22:14

    "ended the impressive La Liga leaders' unbeaten 21-game run. "

    Though Napoli were topping Serie A...

    • Reply posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, today at 22:16

      freespeechisFOSHOdead replied:
      If you pay peanuts you get monkeys BBC!

  • Comment posted by 2D, today at 22:13

    Much better

    Team looked more solid, harmonious
    VVD & Konate solid
    Tsimikas is a great addition at fullback
    Curtis played better on the left of a front three, Fabinho looked sharper, Milner ever the warrior,
    Thiago was wasteful though

    Referee decisions bordering on bonkers
    (Trent booking? But deemed it OK for Firmino to be booted in the air on halfway line)

    Hopefully form continues into PL

    • Reply posted by Deane, today at 22:23

      Deane replied:
      As usual, vid flailing his arms about all game and gets away with it

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:10

    Well done Liverpool. Great effort. They just need to up their game against the smaller clubs now.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:14

    That Mo Salah is finished, just the 7 goals in 5 games in the champions league this season

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 22:15

      midnightrun replied:
      Ok, 6 games. But you get my point

  • Comment posted by Christoph, today at 22:11

    Good win but they need to start being consistent in the EPL otherwise there won't be any CL games at Anfield next season.

    • Reply posted by Cliffy, today at 22:23

      Cliffy replied:
      Will if they win the Champions League

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 22:09

    Can we please just play 'good' teams from now on? You just know we're going to get turned over by Derby.

    • Reply posted by BBMac, today at 22:25

      BBMac replied:
      Hopefully not but I get where you're coming from ☺️

  • Comment posted by Born and bred, today at 22:17

    16th premier league side for net spend in the summer transfer window. Can’t expect miracles from Klopp every year.

  • Comment posted by pepiliverpool, today at 22:12

    Bring on the knockout rounds

    • Reply posted by James, today at 22:13

      James replied:
      Mane's coming back to Anfield with Bayern, its just meant to be

  • Comment posted by BBMac, today at 22:13

    Good win against a top side. Hope Liverpool can improve in the Premier League following this

  • Comment posted by Sherg, today at 22:14

    So Napoli are leading La Liga are they BBC? Impressive for a Serie A team

    • Reply posted by Decelon, today at 22:30

      Decelon replied:
      Yeah, they are that good.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWD