Liverpool finish second in Group A, level on points with Napoli but behind on head-to-head

Liverpool ended Napoli's flawless Champions League record with victory at Anfield but still had to settle for second place in Group A.

Jurgen Klopp's side were looking to bounce back from Saturday's home defeat by Leeds United and their spirits will be lifted by Darwin Nunez's late goal which ended the impressive Serie A leaders' unbeaten 21-game run.

Liverpool never looked remotely like securing the four-goal winning margin they would have needed against Napoli, who have exerted complete domination over the group, but these three points will act as a real boost to morale.

Thiago Alcantara brought a save from Napoli keeper Alex Meret in the first half, while Napoli thought they had broken the deadlock after the break only for defender Leo Ostigard's header from a free-kick to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) examination.

A game of few chances looked to be heading for a draw but Liverpool snatched the win when Mohamed Salah forced home a close-range finish with five minutes to go, with Nunez sealing the deal in added time.

Konate shows his class

The vulnerability of Liverpool's defence, not helped by a struggling midfield, has been one of the features of their disappointing start to the season but Ibrahima Konate showed what they have been missing as they confirmed a slot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Konate suffered a pre-season knee injury that forced him to miss the start of the campaign, then he was sidelined again by a further muscle problem that saw Liverpool's rearguard struggle badly without him.

The 23-year-old France defender returned against the formidable Napoli attack and gave an outstanding display as Liverpool looked a far more secure proposition than they have in recent times.

Konate's defensive quality alongside Virgil van Dijk kept the dangerous Victor Osimhen at bay, showing composure, pace and physical presence as Napoli suffered the rare taste of defeat.

True, Napoli were not at their most destructive and knew it would take something truly special from Liverpool to turn this group on its head, but the class demonstrated by Konate illustrated exactly why manager Jurgen Klopp will hope this talented young defender can now have an injury-free run for the rest of the season.

Player of the match Ramsay Calvin Ramsay with an average of 7.48 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Napoli Napoli Napoli Liverpool Avg Squad number 22 Player name Ramsay Average rating 7.48 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 7.41 Squad number 28 Player name Fábio Carvalho Average rating 6.86 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 6.80 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 6.76 Squad number 43 Player name Bajcetic Average rating 6.75 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 6.71 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 6.62 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 6.59 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 6.51 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 6.47 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 6.32 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 6.20 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 6.17 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 6.08 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 5.97 Napoli Avg Squad number 77 Player name Kvaratskhelia Average rating 5.89 Squad number 9 Player name Osimhen Average rating 5.58 Squad number 55 Player name Östigard Average rating 5.46 Squad number 3 Player name Kim Min-Jae Average rating 5.39 Squad number 68 Player name Lobotka Average rating 5.35 Squad number 21 Player name Politano Average rating 5.33 Squad number 99 Player name Zambo Anguissa Average rating 5.33 Squad number 17 Player name Olivera Average rating 5.30 Squad number 22 Player name Di Lorenzo Average rating 5.26 Squad number 91 Player name Ndombélé Average rating 5.26 Squad number 1 Player name Meret Average rating 5.23 Squad number 11 Player name Lozano Average rating 4.57 Squad number 20 Player name Zielinski Average rating 4.45 Squad number 7 Player name Elmas Average rating 4.41 Squad number 81 Player name Raspadori Average rating 4.40 Squad number 18 Player name Simeone Average rating 4.31