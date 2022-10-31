Close menu
Champions League - Group A
LiverpoolLiverpool20:00NapoliNapoli
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Napoli: Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool

Giovanni Simeone celebrates scoring for Napoli against Liverpool in the Champions League
Liverpool lost 4-1 to Napoli in Naples on 7 September
Champions League Group A: Liverpool v Napoli
Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Defender Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate may also feature against Napoli in the Champions League.

Scottish right-back Ramsey, 19, has overcome a back injury since joining from Aberdeen in June.

Cameroon defender Joel Matip, who has not featured since 9 October because of a calf strain, is still missing.

Napoli top Group A on 15 points while the Reds are also through to the last 16 with one game to spare.

France defender Konate, 23, has only featured twice for the Reds this season because of injury.

"Ibou, I think there's a good chance that he will have a game," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Monday.

Liverpool are set to be unseeded for the last 16 draw on 7 November.

Napoli, who beat Klopp's side 4-1 in Italy on 7 September, will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat at Anfield by four goals or more.

If Liverpool finish runners-up, they will face one of the group winners.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea are the only teams confirmed as group winners going into the final round of matches.

However, Liverpool cannot be drawn against a domestic rival in the last 16.

Seeded teams will host the second leg.

