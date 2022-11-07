Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town

Foul by Kane Vincent-Young (Ipswich Town).
Line-ups
Bracknell Town
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Eacott
- 2Dean
- 4Cheshire
- 5Bayliss
- 3Burden
- 6Knight
- 8Lodge
- 20Herbert
- 7Abisogun
- 9Esprit
- 15English
Substitutes
- 10Sanders
- 11Grant
- 14Cook
- 16Penton
- 17Rees
- 18Moore
- 19Grant
- 22Osu
- 23Platt
Ipswich
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Hladky
- 44Donacien
- 2Keogh
- 15Burgess
- 24Vincent-Young
- 12Ball
- 30Humphreys
- 5Morsy
- 19Jackson
- 9Ladapo
- 29Edwards
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 3Davis
- 4Edmundson
- 7Burns
- 10Chaplin
- 13Coleman
- 28Pereira Camará
- 39Agbaje
- 40Buabo
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Gary Abisogun (Bracknell Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).
Anthony Cheshire (Bracknell Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Václav Hladky (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Esprit (Bracknell Town).
Corner, Bracknell Town. Conceded by Sam Morsy.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).
Post update
Anthony Cheshire (Bracknell Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Esprit (Bracknell Town).
Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cameron Burgess.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.