The FA Cup - First Round
Bracknell TownBracknell Town0IpswichIpswich Town0

Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Bracknell Town

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Eacott
  • 2Dean
  • 4Cheshire
  • 5Bayliss
  • 3Burden
  • 6Knight
  • 8Lodge
  • 20Herbert
  • 7Abisogun
  • 9Esprit
  • 15English

Substitutes

  • 10Sanders
  • 11Grant
  • 14Cook
  • 16Penton
  • 17Rees
  • 18Moore
  • 19Grant
  • 22Osu
  • 23Platt

Ipswich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien
  • 2Keogh
  • 15Burgess
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 12Ball
  • 30Humphreys
  • 5Morsy
  • 19Jackson
  • 9Ladapo
  • 29Edwards

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 3Davis
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 13Coleman
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 39Agbaje
  • 40Buabo
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamBracknell TownAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Kane Vincent-Young (Ipswich Town).

  2. Post update

    Gary Abisogun (Bracknell Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).

  4. Post update

    Anthony Cheshire (Bracknell Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Václav Hladky (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Esprit (Bracknell Town).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bracknell Town. Conceded by Sam Morsy.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).

  9. Post update

    Anthony Cheshire (Bracknell Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Esprit (Bracknell Town).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cameron Burgess.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

