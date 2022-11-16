Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
WokingWoking0Oxford UtdOxford United0

Woking v Oxford United

The FA Cup - First Round

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ross
  • 12Moss
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 5McNerney
  • 3Casey
  • 17Kellerman
  • 23Anderson
  • 24Ince
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 10Amond
  • 8Daly

Substitutes

  • 1Wady
  • 9Grego-Cox
  • 14Browne
  • 15Bilongo
  • 18Roles
  • 29Vokins

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21McGinty
  • 33Anderson
  • 5Moore
  • 4Findlay
  • 42Seddon
  • 14Bate
  • 18McGuane
  • 27Goodrham
  • 8Brannagan
  • 7Bodin
  • 9Taylor

Substitutes

  • 6Rodriguez
  • 11Browne
  • 13Eastwood
  • 15Mousinho
  • 16Brown
  • 17Henry
  • 26Golding
  • 39O'Donkor
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Woking. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.

  2. Post update

    James Kellerman (Woking) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Bate (Oxford United).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Woking. Conceded by Elliott Moore.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matty Taylor (Oxford United).

  6. Post update

    Joe McNerney (Woking) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

