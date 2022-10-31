Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jadene Philogene's goal saw Cardiff win for the third time in seven games under Mark Hudson last Saturday

Cardiff City interim manager Mark Hudson is hoping to add a coach to his staff this week.

Hudson, 40, has been in charge at Cardiff since former boss Steve Morison was dismissed on 18 September.

Hudson, who was number two to Morison, says the Bluebirds are close to bolstering their management team.

"I'm getting closer to being able to sort the coach situation out, which will hopefully happen this week," he said.

"That is a positive for us and positive for the group."

Cardiff have so far given no indication as to how long Hudson will be at the helm, though there have been suggestions that they are not actively seeking an alternative manager.

Last Saturday's win over Rotherham United was a welcome return to form for Hudson's side, who had lost their previous three matches.

That dispiriting run was in stark contrast to Hudson's first three games in charge, which saw Cardiff bank seven Championship points.

Hudson says he speaks regularly with Cardiff's hierarchy and that all parties are "looking forward".

"I know the fans want clarity but all I can say is that we are working really hard to take the club forward," he added.

"But the games come so thick and fast and, again, my job at the moment is to prepare the team as well as we can, and they're showing that they are together and they're all heading in the right direction.

"Like I said, we've worked hard to try and get the coach available and hopefully that happens this week, which is a good sign and will help us as a squad and as a club going forward."

Hudson has so far been assisted by Tom Ramasut and goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

Cardiff, who are 17th, will aim to build on the Rotherham victory when they host seventh-placed Watford on Wednesday.

"Watford are a good team with really good players," Hudson said.

"At our ground, we need to be looking forward to it. We have to play our way and deliver our game-plan."

Rubin Colwill will again be absent for the Watford game, though Hudson revealed the Wales international has returned to light training on the grass this week.