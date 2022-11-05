Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
BradfordBradford City0HarrogateHarrogate Town1

Bradford City v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 14Foulds
  • 6Smallwood
  • 11Gilliead
  • 26Pereira
  • 20Chapman
  • 32Wright
  • 7Angol

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 9Cook
  • 12Banks
  • 13Doyle
  • 15Odusina
  • 16East
  • 18Sutton
  • 19Oliver
  • 30Eisa

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Jameson
  • 20Ramsay
  • 6Burrell
  • 3Mattock
  • 15Headley
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 18Muldoon
  • 28Daly
  • 9Grant
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 10Coley
  • 12Folarin
  • 17Austerfield
  • 19Frost
  • 24Ferguson
  • 25Horbury
Referee:
Martin Coy

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Bradford City 0, Harrogate Town 1. Matty Daly (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Muldoon.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Warren Burrell.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kayne Ramsay (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Matthew Platt.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

