South Shields v Forest Green Rovers

South ShieldsSouth Shields12:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
South Shields
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Boney
- 2Newton
- 6Smith
- 5Morse
- 3Broadbent
- 8Woods
- 4Liddle
- 7Mottley-Henry
- 10Heaney
- 11Adams
- 9Alessandra
Substitutes
- 12Doherty
- 13Dobson
- 14Briggs
- 15Gomes
- 16Hunter
- 17Ross
- 18Marriott
- 19Hodgson
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Thomas
- 3Bernard
- 5Casey
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Hendry
- 27Bunker
- 11Boyes
- 10Little
- 21Wickham
- 14Matt
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 17McAllister
- 18Fiabema
- 19Robertson
- 20O'Brien
- 23Fernandes Marques
- 25Peart-Harris
- 28March
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report will appear here.