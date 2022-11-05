Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
South ShieldsSouth Shields12:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: First Cloud Arena, England

South Shields v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

South Shields

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Boney
  • 2Newton
  • 6Smith
  • 5Morse
  • 3Broadbent
  • 8Woods
  • 4Liddle
  • 7Mottley-Henry
  • 10Heaney
  • 11Adams
  • 9Alessandra

Substitutes

  • 12Doherty
  • 13Dobson
  • 14Briggs
  • 15Gomes
  • 16Hunter
  • 17Ross
  • 18Marriott
  • 19Hodgson

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Thomas
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Hendry
  • 27Bunker
  • 11Boyes
  • 10Little
  • 21Wickham
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Fiabema
  • 19Robertson
  • 20O'Brien
  • 23Fernandes Marques
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28March
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report will appear here.

