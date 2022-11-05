South Shields v Forest Green Rovers

Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
Line-ups
South Shields
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Boney
- 5Morse
- 4Liddle
- 3Broadbent
- 2Newton
- 6Smith
- 8Woods
- 11Adams
- 10Heaney
- 7Mottley-Henry
- 9Alessandra
Substitutes
- 12Doherty
- 13Dobson
- 14Briggs
- 15Gomes
- 16Hunter
- 17Ross
- 18Marriott
- 19Hodgson
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Thomas
- 3Bernard
- 5Casey
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Hendry
- 27Bunker
- 11Boyes
- 10Little
- 21Wickham
- 14Matt
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 17McAllister
- 18Fiabema
- 19Robertson
- 20O'Brien
- 23Fernandes Marques
- 25Peart-Harris
- 28March
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mackenzie Heaney (South Shields).
Attempt blocked. Michael Woods (South Shields) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
Corner, South Shields. Conceded by Harry Boyes.
Attempt missed. Martin Smith (South Shields) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Oliver Casey (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Dylan Mottley-Henry (South Shields) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! South Shields 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Connor Wickham (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe with a cross.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Conor Newton.
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Dillon Morse (South Shields) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Boyes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Bunker (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.
Harvey Bunker (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Smith (South Shields).
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Myles Boney.
