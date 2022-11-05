Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
South ShieldsSouth Shields0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers1

South Shields v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

South Shields

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Boney
  • 5Morse
  • 4Liddle
  • 3Broadbent
  • 2Newton
  • 6Smith
  • 8Woods
  • 11Adams
  • 10Heaney
  • 7Mottley-Henry
  • 9Alessandra

Substitutes

  • 12Doherty
  • 13Dobson
  • 14Briggs
  • 15Gomes
  • 16Hunter
  • 17Ross
  • 18Marriott
  • 19Hodgson

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Thomas
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Hendry
  • 27Bunker
  • 11Boyes
  • 10Little
  • 21Wickham
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Fiabema
  • 19Robertson
  • 20O'Brien
  • 23Fernandes Marques
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28March
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth ShieldsAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamille Matt.

  2. Post update

    Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mackenzie Heaney (South Shields).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Woods (South Shields) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.

  5. Post update

    Corner, South Shields. Conceded by Harry Boyes.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Smith (South Shields) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Casey (Forest Green Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Dylan Mottley-Henry (South Shields) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! South Shields 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Connor Wickham (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Conor Newton.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamille Matt.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Dillon Morse (South Shields) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Boyes.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Bunker (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.

  18. Post update

    Harvey Bunker (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Martin Smith (South Shields).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Myles Boney.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport