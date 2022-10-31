Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin was assaulted after a match at Southend United in March 2015

Peterborough United have apologised for "disgusting" chants by some of their supporters about a Cambridge United fan who died two years ago.

The incident happened during Saturday's derby at the Weston Homes Stadium, the first league meeting between the teams for more than 20 years.

"We would like to unreservedly apologise to the family of Simon Dobbin," said a club statement.

Posh have also condemned spectators who threw pyrotechnics during the game.

Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted following Cambridge's game at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.

He later died on 21 October 2020 at the age of 48. A total of 13 people were convicted in relation to the incident, three of them jailed for five years for violent disorder.

Saturday's League One game between Peterborough and Cambridge ended in a 1-0 win for the home side.

The Peterborough statement said: "While the majority of the 12,766 crowd helped create a wonderful atmosphere and behaved themselves, a small minority of both sets of supporters let themselves down both inside and outside of the stadium."

It continued: "Those people are not 'supporters' of this football club. We condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms."

Interim chief executive Leighton Mitchell added: "The football club offer our sincere apologies to the family of Simon Dobbin. There is no place in society for what was chanted by a small section of so-called supporters and we will be working extremely hard to identify those involved."

Cambridge said they were "deeply disturbed" by the chants and had been in contact with his widow to offer her support.

Meanwhile, Peterborough and police are scrutinising CCTV to try to identify those involved in damage to toilets and offices in the away end and "disorder outside of the stadium" following the game.

"We are in conversations with Cambridge United about the substantial damage caused within the away end. Unfortunately, this damage is severe and will impact on the opening of that stand in the near future," added Mitchell.

A statement from the U's said: "Cambridge United strongly condemns the actions of the small group of so-called fans who committed criminal damage at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and the club has passed on its apologies to Peterborough United for the damage and inconvenience caused and will be addressing potential costs in due course.

"A police investigation has opened and evidence has already been supplied from the club's supporter base."