Coventry returned to the Coventry Building Society Arena in 2021 after two seasons ground sharing with Birmingham City

Coventry City will play Tuesday's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at the CBS Arena as scheduled.

Coventry's future at the stadium is in doubt with Arena Coventry Limited (ACL) under threat of administration.

An offer to buy Wasps rugby union club has been accepted, but the prospective deal does not include the ground.

A Sky Blues statement confirmed the match will go ahead with the normal matchday operation and ticketing arrangements in place.

It follows "constant dialogue over the past few days" with ACL and Coventry City Council.

The statement continued: "We thank both parties for their support in enabling us to play the game at the Arena on Tuesday.

"We thank Sky Blues supporters for their patience and understanding in this matter, and also the English Football League (EFL) as well as Blackburn Rovers and their fans.

"We will continue to communicate with fans regarding the situation at the Arena as and when we are able to do so."