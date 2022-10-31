Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Sportscene analysis: ‘Tony Watt goes from no foul to red card - it’s not right’

Dundee United have appealed against the red card shown to Tony Watt in Saturday's defeat by Motherwell.

The striker was dismissed by referee John Beaton following a VAR review of his high challenge on Sean Goss in the first half.

By then, United had fallen behind to Sondre Solholm's header, which proved to be the winner.

The Scottish FA have set a fast track hearing date for Wednesday, with United playing Celtic away on Saturday.

Following Saturday's match, which left Dundee United bottom of the Scottish Premiership, manager Liam Fox told BBC Scotland: "The footage that the referee has seen, I agree - it looks like a red card.

"I've also seen other images and other footage that put a fair bit of doubt whether it actually is a red card. I'm not saying VAR got it wrong. I'm just saying I've seen other angles that make it not as clear cut."

And former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart said on Sportscene he would be "flabbergasted" if United did not lodge an appeal.

"﻿If you speak to any football player, they will say that is not a red card," said Stewart. "There is no force in it.

"You have to play in reality. Watt barely makes contact with Goss. That is never a red card. Possibly a yellow, never a red."

And ex-Scotland striker Kenny Miller described the challenge as "barely a yellow, not a red".

"﻿We need to get away from the stills," he explained. A still image can look like whatever you want it to be. ﻿In real time, you can see there is very little contact and Watt just catches the outside of Goss' leg."