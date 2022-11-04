Jess Foy lifts the Women's Challenge Cup for Glentoran in 2021

Electric Ireland Women's Challenge Cup final - Glentoran v Sion Swifts Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

It's the holders against the challengers as Glentoran take on Sion Swifts in the Women's Challenge Cup final on Saturday.

Both sides have already tasted silverware this season as the Glens lifted the County Antrim Cup and Sion won the League Cup in June.

Glentoran will be favourites to retain the trophy they have held since 2018, although they will not have it all their own way against a Swifts side packed with exciting talent.

The Glens won 3-1 in their last meeting in September but the sides played out a tight 1-1 draw in Strabane in May.

Glentoran captain Jess Foy, who has lifted the trophy at the conclusion of the last three finals, says the Irish Cup is a "massive competition".

"It's a massive game. To be the holders of the cup, it is a wee bit more special," the defender said.

The east Belfast club missed out on the league title to Cliftonville, and while Foy said there was "disappointment" following the end of the campaign, she feels they are ready for the final and "want to get our hands on as many trophies as possible".

"Winning is definitely something we don't take for granted at our club," she said.

"You don't know the next time you are going to be lifting a trophy so you celebrate it, but then you have to move on, look forward and want to lift more.

"We have a fantastic team and every single player wants to be successful and be the best."

Swifts keen to add to League Cup success

While Glentoran have held the Irish Cup for five years, Sion Swifts are the only other team to lift the trophy since 2017.

Now-retired Kendra McMullan scored twice as the Sion defeated Newry City 2-0 at Windsor Park, and the Strabane-based side tasted success again in June when they lifted the League Cup.

Current captain Tasmin McCarter and midfielder Kelly Crompton are the only two players left from the Swifts' win five years ago and will provide valuable experience in a young, yet talented squad.

"It's a big push to try and get silverware again and we are looking forward to it," said teenager defender Aimee Neal.

"We already have silverware this year and that is a big confidence boost for us. We want to add to it.

"Playing at Windsor Park is a dream but it would be even better to win it."

Sion Swifts won the League Cup in June

Defender Neal, 18, adds the team are "excited" to play at National Stadium and it's something she has wanted to do since she started playing the sport in primary school.

"It's a dream for me and my family, I've dreamt of it since I was a little kid," she said, adding that 17 members of her family will make the trip to Belfast.

"I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can do my best on the pitch. It will be an amazing experience.

"I know for a fact our fans will make some noise. There is a togetherness and you can see from the League Cup final they were really out supporting us."

'We have to be switched on for 90 minutes'

Foy believes that the Swifts are a resilient side and, despite their favourites tag, the Glens will have to play at their best if they are to taste success.

"Every time we have played Sion this year it has been a really tough test and we know Saturday isn't going to be any different," she said.

"They are resilient, tough to break down and really, really difficult to get in behind. You don't really have any let-up.

"That's what makes it so, so difficult to play them because you are going to have to be switched on for the full 90 minutes.

"We can't let anything go, and that's what we will be doing in our preparations. We` will leave no stone unturned in how we prepare."

The best goals of the Women's Premiership season

The Glens skipper added that previous experience of Windsor Park will "definitely help" and the stadium will have a different feel compared to their success in 2018.

"It will be our fourth time walking out at Windsor Park for an Irish Cup is amazing in itself and we have been getting fantastic support," she said.

"Any cup final is the same, everyone will be nervous heading into the cup final and it will be who will be quickest to settle their own nerves.

"We'll go out, take the occasion in but as soon as we go out for the warm-up the focus will just be on the 90 minutes.

"It is an incredible pitch, so hopefully both teams will be able to display some top-quality football."