Istanbul Basaksehir beat Hearts 4-0 in the reverse game at Tynecastle

Europa Conference League: Istanbul Basaksehir v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul Date: Thursday, 3 November Time: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Listen to Sportsound commentary and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says all involved at the club have learned from their European experiences and want a quick return next season.

They complete their Conference League campaign when they take on group leaders Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Despite having two wins in their group against Latvian side RFS, will finish in third place behind the Turks and Italian giants Fiorentina.

"The main objective now is to get back here next season," Neilson said.

"We have tasted it and we have learned a lot of lessons - some good and some hard - but we have to try and get back again.

"The league is definitely the priority but we have 600 fans with us here in Turkey so it's really important we put a performance on. There will be some changes but it will still be a strong team we put out."

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon will make his 22nd European appearance for Hearts, equalling the club record held by Steven Pressley and Henry Smith.

Gordon, who turns 40 on 31 December, says it is fantastic achievement but is determined to go on and beat it next season.

"It was one of the motivating factors in coming back to Hearts because I knew I was close," he said. "But the plan is to try and get back again next year and hopefully do better next time."

Team news

Istanbul Basaksehir will be without Lucas Biglia and captain Mahmut Tekdemir.

Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Peter Haring are all available for Hearts, but Kye Rowles, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley, Liam Boyce, Beni Beningme and Stephen Humphreys are injured. Robert Snodgrass is ineligible.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "Basaksehir need to win the game to finish top of the group so that makes a huge difference to this game. We understand it will be very difficult as they have only lost a couple of their last 22 here.

"They are a top team and beat Fiorentina here so we have to be at. We need to be fully focused on the game and once we do that we will get ready for the game on Sunday."

Istanbul Basaksehir head coach Emre Belozoglu: "The game is very important for us. Each game has different scenarios and tomorrow will be difficult but we want to win and finish the group stage in first position.

"I watched some games and saw Hearts' injury problems. I heard they are going to be focused on the Scottish Premiership. We know also that we will have a tough game."