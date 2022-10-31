Close menu

Wales football: FAW considers Cymru team name change after World Cup

comments460

Noel Mooney
Noel Mooney joined the FAW in 2021 from Uefa, where he was head of strategic development.

Wales' national football teams could change their name to Cymru - the Welsh name for Wales - after this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) already uses Cymru at its headquarters and in communications and documents.

Informal discussions have taken place with European football's ruling body Uefa about a possible change.

"The team should always be called Cymru, that's what we call it here," said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney.

"Our view at the moment is that domestically we're clearly called Cymru. That's what we call our national teams.

"If you look at our website, how we talk about ourselves, we are very much Cymru.

"Internationally we feel we have a bit more work to do yet. So we are going to this World Cup as Wales.

"But I think 2023 will be a year when we have a good discussion with all the different stakeholders - whether that's governments, our own boards, councils and decision-making bodies, staff, club and players.

"We're a very open democratic organisation and we don't just unilaterally decide today to do something like that.

"I would say it's the direction of travel, but there's no firm decisions on it. It's more almost by osmosis that we're heading towards it."

Wales' participation in Qatar is only their second ever appearance at the World Cup finals - the other was 1958 in Sweden - but they have qualified for the last two European Championships.

In qualifying for Euro 2024 they have been drawn in a group alongside Turkiye, whose governing body has successfully requested its country's official name on the international stage be changed from the anglicised Turkey.

"You've seen countries like Azerbaijan, Turkey and others use their own language," said Mooney.

"They're quite strong on it and we spoke to the Turkish at the Euro 2024 draw about it.

"We've also had unofficial discussions with Uefa over coffees at different events. Asking how Turkey did this, how other countries did that.

"We've asked what their direction of travel is, for example is there a movement towards people using their indigenous language?

"What I do know is there's a renaissance of the Welsh language and a sense of great pride in what we do with the culture and the heritage."

Comments

Join the conversation

460 comments

  • Comment posted by Lukey P, today at 14:11

    Regular Welsh speaker here (but not Welsh, long story).

    Don't get this logic myself, though wouldn't say I'm against.

    All places have endonyms and exonyms, and enough in Wales use English as 1st language where "Wales" isn't really seen as a true exonym.

    I personally find it weird using Cymru if not speaking Welsh, it's a bit similar to saying Deutschland or Polska when speaking English etc.

  • Comment posted by Gulvin, today at 14:36

    Good for them! However, I will use Wales, as I speak English. I don't refer to Germany as Deutschland or Espana as Spain.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:17

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      But you do say Sevilla instead of Seville, Napoli instead of Naples etc. A funny old game.

  • Comment posted by Rick , today at 13:53

    As a proud British man coming from England I think its a great idea. The name Cymru is part of your heritage. I will point out though that Mr Mooney, when referring to Turkiye' name change repeatedly called them Turkey. Oops.
    Good luck in the WC!

    • Reply posted by antFIFA, today at 14:21

      antFIFA replied:
      Turkiye said out loud in our accent sounds the same as Turkey, does it not?

  • Comment posted by amo MANTRA, today at 14:13

    A non-story. Germany refers to itself as Deutschland, Italy as Italia, and so on. Just get on with it.

    • Reply posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 14:49

      Ian Tyneside replied:
      It's what FIFA calls teams, nothing to do with what you said. It's the names on the piece of paper in the draw.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 14:01

    Shouldn't the FAW change the name of their organisation first?

    • Reply posted by Lukey P, today at 14:04

      Lukey P replied:
      It is CPC in Welsh already (Cymdeithas Pêl-droed Cymru)

  • Comment posted by KewWev, today at 13:49

    DO IT. Pride in your nation and history is to be respected and your country is Cymru. Say it loud and all other nations should accept it.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 14:22

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      I doubt i'll be using it myself and I think it'll take a very long time before people outside of Wales start using the name, but I'm all for Wales changing their official name. It's entirely their choice what they call themselves.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 14:01

    What is it with some of the English attitude, ‘well their teams can get out our leagues then’?? Get over yourself, a country has the right to call itself whatever it wants. We’d mostly still call it wales anyway so no big deal

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 14:09

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      No big deal and no real point.
      What's the point in forcing the rest of the world to adopt a name when the majority of the population in that country will still refer to it as Wales?

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 13:49

    Cymru is actually the correct historical name. Wales is the name the invading saxons made up 1 over 1500 years ago.

    • Reply posted by Tory Youth, today at 13:56

      Tory Youth replied:
      Not true.

  • Comment posted by rugbai gold, today at 13:56

    Good for them; great idea

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 13:48

    Fully behind this! We already have Côte d'Ivoire, IR Iran and Kyrgyz Republic as officially listed members of FIFA. Might not stop people referring to them as their anglophone equivalent, but definitely something that should be supported.

    • Reply posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 14:47

      Ian Tyneside replied:
      But the natives of Côte d'Ivoire all speak French. The average Welsh person can only say "yacky dah" It's a bit different innit

  • Comment posted by jermainiac007, today at 13:54

    the xenophobia in this comment section is astonishing, if you don't like the fact that they might be changing the name then don't comment, simple.

    • Reply posted by Wolf That Wanders, today at 13:57

      Wolf That Wanders replied:
      need to understand the word before chucking it around without evidence.

  • Comment posted by Nick , today at 14:31

    I have never heard Gareth Bale refer to Cymru! Always says Wales 😂

    • Reply posted by MikeP, today at 15:57

      MikeP replied:
      Because he is taking to English press, do you hear many French players talking to the English press in French ? another stupid comment

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 14:08

    Great idea. Let's also have the rule that only fluent Welsh speakers can actually play for Wales. Sorry, Cymru. Make that for all sports. Can't have English speakers masquerading as Welsh, it simply won't do. That will improve everything, and then we can get on with Cymru (formerly known as Wales), winning everything there is to win.

    • Reply posted by iago, today at 14:11

      iago replied:
      Unfortunately that doesnt work...just look at england, most of their players speak english, of some kind, yest they never win anything.

  • Comment posted by antFIFA, today at 14:16

    Cue a load of English telling us why this is a bad idea...

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 14:18

      Neil replied:
      And Scottish, terrible idea.

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 13:45

    Norman Price's red army!

  • Comment posted by antFIFA, today at 13:45

    Da iawn

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 14:01

    I support the Welsh in this venture.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 14:49

    Do it, but at the same time reclaim your teams. Why on earth do Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham, etc play in the English leagues? Insist they move to Welsh leagues.

    • Reply posted by JD, today at 15:04

      JD replied:
      They were offered by the English FA to join.

  • Comment posted by Edhutch, today at 14:06

    Makes sense, that is our countries name in our own language.

    • Reply posted by Gulvin, today at 14:08

      Gulvin replied:
      Good, hopefully you'll get more people to speak it then!

  • Comment posted by Mr Logic, today at 14:26

    When 'our rugby team' runs out at the Principality, the stadium announcer always says, 'Cymru, Wales'.

    We are both and either. No issue with the proposal.

    C'mon Cymru, Wales!

    • Reply posted by dainut, today at 15:27

      dainut replied:
      On what planet do they this ? Not on this one.

