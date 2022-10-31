Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

A message asking away fans not to throw missiles was displayed at Sunderland's home match against Burnley on 22 October

Sunderland have banned away fans from bringing coins and vapes into the Stadium of Light.

The new measures have been introduced after an increase in disorder this season, including Championship matches at home to Coventry City and Burnley.

All away supporters will now be searched before entering the ground and anyone found possessing these items will be asked to discard them.

The changes will come into effect this Saturday at home to Cardiff City.

Away supporters at the Stadium of Light are currently housed in the upper tier of the North Stand, although Sunderland said they would consider moving them.

There have been a number of incidents in which visiting spectators have throw items such as bottles, pyrotechnics and coins into the home fans seated in the tier below.

The club said in a statement external-link that there will be increased stewarding and enhanced lighting in the away section, aligned to improvements in the CCTV to better identify anti-social behaviour.

Any vapes found will be discarded, while coins will be donated to the away club's nominated charity.

"We have today introduced further measures to enhance fan safety at the Stadium of Light following the recent conduct of a small minority of away supporters," the Black Cats said.

"This follows an engagement session with our Supporters' Groups, who met with the club last week to discuss and agree upon the next steps taken to address the continually escalating societal behavioural issues currently impacting SAFC and many other clubs."