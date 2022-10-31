Interim manager Keith Curle (right) has led Hartlepool United to eight points from his eight games in charge

Hartlepool United interim manager Keith Curle has told the club's supporters to "buckle up" as they battle at the wrong end of League Two.

Hartlepool climbed off the bottom of the table as they came from behind to defeat Grimsby Town 2-1 on Saturday.

It was just their second win of the season and only a third in their past 29 league games.

"The supporters of this football club have got to buckle in as it's going to be a rollercoaster," said Curle.

Pools scored in the 78th and 82nd minute to beat Grimsby. It ended a run of four consecutive defeats and allowed them to leapfrog Colchester United at the bottom of the English Football League.

However, they remain in the relegation zone and Curle knows the challenges that lie ahead as he told BBC Tees: "You're sat there and you don't really want to be there as you think, 'I am going to get scared'.

"But buckle up because it's going to be bumpy. There are going to be some twists and turns.

"Sometimes you will feel like you are just floating in mid-air. But when you get to the end of it, you'll think, 'I enjoyed that'."