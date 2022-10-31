Last updated on .From the section Football

Cory Burke, left, joined Philadelphia Union in 2017

Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union have reached the Major League Soccer cup final for the first time.

Union beat defending champions New York City FC 3-1 in the Eastern Conference final.

LAFC, who left Gareth Bale on the bench, beat Austin 3-0 in the Western Conference final and claimed the Supporters Shield - awarded to the team with the best regular season record.

The final is on 5 November at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.

"Our guys did an emphatic job," LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo said.

"That was the best I have seen implementing our match play from the beginning to the end. I'm very proud of the guys, but what I experienced in the locker room was hunger and a want for more."

LAFC, whose team included former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini and ex-Arsenal striker Carlos Vela, opened the scoring through Cristian Arango.

Austin's Maximiliano Urruti then scored an own goal before Kwadwo Opoku sealed the win.

In the East, Maxi Moralez put New York ahead in the 57th minute but Union then scored three goals in 11 minutes through Julian Carranza, Daniel Gazdag and Cory Burke.

The city of Philadelphia is enjoying widespread sporting success with the baseball team the Phillies in the World Series and the Eagles the only unbeaten team in the NFL.

"It's a special time right now in Philadelphia for a lot of reasons," Union coach Jim Curtin said. "But these guys showed they are right up there with the Phillies and Eagles and it's great to see the sport grow this much in this city. I am really proud."