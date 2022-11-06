Wrexham v Oldham Athletic

Attempt missed. David Okagbue (Oldham Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by John Rooney following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Howard
- 14FordeSubstituted forHosannahat 36'minutes
- 5Hayden
- 4Tozer
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 3McFadzean
- 30Jones
- 8Young
- 38Lee
- 18Dalby
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 9Palmer
- 11McAlinden
- 17Hosannah
- 22O'Connor
- 26Lennon
- 27Bickerstaff
- 32Cleworth
- 37Evans
Oldham
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Leutwiler
- 2ClarkeBooked at 15mins
- 24Okagbue
- 6Maynard
- 14Sheron
- 26Kitching
- 11Hope
- 16Cooper
- 17Rooney
- 18Tollitt
- 27Abraham
Substitutes
- 3Francis-Angol
- 10Burgess
- 19Norman
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 25Carty
- 29Luamba
- 33Couto
- 34Vaughan
- 41Kilner
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by James Jones (Wrexham).
Post update
Ben Tollitt (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Bryce Hosannah replaces Anthony Forde because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark Kitching (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ben Tozer.
Post update
Jordan Tunnicliffe (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hallam Hope (Oldham Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Elliot Lee.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Oldham Athletic 0. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Dalby.
Post update
Attempt missed. Timmy Abraham (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Elliot Lee (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lois Maynard (Oldham Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
Post update
Paul Mullin (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Sheron (Oldham Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Rooney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.
