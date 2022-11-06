Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
WrexhamWrexham2OldhamOldham Athletic0

Wrexham v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14FordeSubstituted forHosannahat 36'minutes
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 3McFadzean
  • 30Jones
  • 8Young
  • 38Lee
  • 18Dalby
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 9Palmer
  • 11McAlinden
  • 17Hosannah
  • 22O'Connor
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Bickerstaff
  • 32Cleworth
  • 37Evans

Oldham

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 2ClarkeBooked at 15mins
  • 24Okagbue
  • 6Maynard
  • 14Sheron
  • 26Kitching
  • 11Hope
  • 16Cooper
  • 17Rooney
  • 18Tollitt
  • 27Abraham

Substitutes

  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 10Burgess
  • 19Norman
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 25Carty
  • 29Luamba
  • 33Couto
  • 34Vaughan
  • 41Kilner
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamWrexhamAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Okagbue (Oldham Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by John Rooney following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Foul by James Jones (Wrexham).

  3. Post update

    Ben Tollitt (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Bryce Hosannah replaces Anthony Forde because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Kitching (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ben Tozer.

  7. Post update

    Jordan Tunnicliffe (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hallam Hope (Oldham Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Elliot Lee.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Oldham Athletic 0. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Dalby.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timmy Abraham (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Elliot Lee (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lois Maynard (Oldham Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Tunnicliffe.

  17. Post update

    Paul Mullin (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Sheron (Oldham Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Rooney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.

