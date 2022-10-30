Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Union Berlin returned to the top of the Bundesliga thanks to a 97th-minute winner against Borussia Monchengladbach.
Gladbach led when Nico Elvedi headed in Lars Stindl's corner.
Kevin Behrens levelled with a header for Union, who then had a late Christopher Trimmel goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.
But right at the end Danilho Doekhi powered in a header from Jamie Leweling's cross to send his side top.
Union, who have never won a major trophy, are one point above defending champions Bayern Munich after 12 games.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 5Doekhi
- 31Knoche
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 6RyersonBooked at 90mins
- 13SchäferSubstituted forHaraguchiat 59'minutes
- 8Khedira
- 19HabererSubstituted forLewelingat 74'minutes
- 26PuchaczSubstituted forTrimmelat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27BeckerSubstituted forBehrensat 74'minutes
- 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forMichelat 59'minutesBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 11Michel
- 14Seguin
- 17Behrens
- 24Haraguchi
- 25Baumgartl
- 28Trimmel
- 37Grill
- 40Leweling
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21SippelBooked at 79mins
- 29Scally
- 5Friedrich
- 30Elvedi
- 25BensebaïniSubstituted forJantschkeat 90+1'minutes
- 8Weigl
- 6Kramer
- 19NgoumouSubstituted forHerrmannat 74'minutes
- 13StindlSubstituted forBorges Sanchesat 85'minutes
- 14PleaSubstituted forNetzat 74'minutes
- 10ThuramBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 7Herrmann
- 20Netz
- 22Fraulo
- 24Jantschke
- 26Müsel
- 27Reitz
- 34Noß
- 38Borges Sanches
- 41Olschowsky
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Leweling with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marvin Friedrich.
Booking
Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sven Michel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke replaces Ramy Bensebaïni.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Leweling (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Ryerson with a cross.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal 1. FC Union Berlin 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson tries a through ball, but Christopher Trimmel is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Yvandro Borges Sanches replaces Lars Stindl.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.