German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1

Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Union top Bundesliga after comeback

Union Berlin score
Union Berlin are top of the Bundesliga more than a third of the way into the season

Union Berlin returned to the top of the Bundesliga thanks to a 97th-minute winner against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach led when Nico Elvedi headed in Lars Stindl's corner.

Kevin Behrens levelled with a header for Union, who then had a late Christopher Trimmel goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.

But right at the end Danilho Doekhi powered in a header from Jamie Leweling's cross to send his side top.

Union, who have never won a major trophy, are one point above defending champions Bayern Munich after 12 games.

Line-ups

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 5Doekhi
  • 31Knoche
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 6RyersonBooked at 90mins
  • 13SchäferSubstituted forHaraguchiat 59'minutes
  • 8Khedira
  • 19HabererSubstituted forLewelingat 74'minutes
  • 26PuchaczSubstituted forTrimmelat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forBehrensat 74'minutes
  • 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forMichelat 59'minutesBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 11Michel
  • 14Seguin
  • 17Behrens
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 25Baumgartl
  • 28Trimmel
  • 37Grill
  • 40Leweling

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21SippelBooked at 79mins
  • 29Scally
  • 5Friedrich
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25BensebaïniSubstituted forJantschkeat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Weigl
  • 6Kramer
  • 19NgoumouSubstituted forHerrmannat 74'minutes
  • 13StindlSubstituted forBorges Sanchesat 85'minutes
  • 14PleaSubstituted forNetzat 74'minutes
  • 10ThuramBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 7Herrmann
  • 20Netz
  • 22Fraulo
  • 24Jantschke
  • 26Müsel
  • 27Reitz
  • 34Noß
  • 38Borges Sanches
  • 41Olschowsky
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Leweling with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marvin Friedrich.

  5. Booking

    Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).

  7. Post update

    Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sven Michel (1. FC Union Berlin).

  9. Post update

    Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Booking

    Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin).

  13. Post update

    Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke replaces Ramy Bensebaïni.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Leweling (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Ryerson with a cross.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal 1. FC Union Berlin 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach.

  17. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  18. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson tries a through ball, but Christopher Trimmel is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Yvandro Borges Sanches replaces Lars Stindl.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin128222191226
2Bayern Munich1274138102825
3Freiburg127321813524
4B Dortmund127142015522
5Frankfurt126242520520
6RB Leipzig125432218419
7Werder Bremen125342118318
8Mainz125341819-118
9Hoffenheim115241712517
10B Mgladbach124442019116
11Köln114431922-316
12Wolfsburg123541719-214
13Augsburg124261521-614
14Hertha Berlin122551417-311
15Stuttgart122551521-611
16B Leverkusen122371625-99
17VfL Bochum122191132-217
18Schalke121381128-176
View full German Bundesliga table

