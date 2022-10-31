Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Bergwijn completed a 4-0 win for Ajax against Rangers in early September

Champions League Group A: Rangers v Ajax Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Defeat, defeat, defeat and defeat reads Ajax's Champions League formbook since they opened Group A with a convincing 4-0 win over Rangers.

Despite that dismal run, the Eredivisie leaders are in a strong position to finish third in the group and drop into the Europa League, even if they lose at Ibrox. After all, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side need a five-goal win to climb off bottom place.

But does Ajax's form offer Rangers a faint glimmer of hope of pulling off a miraculous comeback?

European form contrasts with domestic dominance

A game and a half into their Group A campaign, it was all going according to plan for Alfred Schreuder's side. They were tied 1-1 with a Liverpool side that opened with defeat by Napoli.

Joel Matip's late goal reignited the Reds' campaign with a 2-1 win, but the Dutch side were far from embarrassed at Anfield.

Embarrassment was to come, however, with Napoli leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena with a 6-1 win on matchday three and the Italians won the second contest in Naples 4-2.

The return match with Liverpool was also a convincing defeat, 3-0 in the Dutch capital.

Domestically, it has been a different picture for Ajax with comfortable wins over Heerenveen, Volendam, Excelsior and Waalwijk since they beat Rangers.

To hammer home their domestic form, Schreuder's team have dropped just two points all season and are well placed to return to the Champions League next term.

'Different level'

Schreuder told external-link the Liverpool Echo he believed there to be a "difference in level" between his side and Liverpool following last week's 3-0 reverse.

These sentiments mirror Van Bronckhorst's post-match analysis as his Rangers side have lurched from one defeat to the next in a chastening campaign so far.

But the first meeting of Ajax and Rangers indicated the Dutch side themselves were a level above their Scottish counterparts.

They led 3-0 at half-time, and though Rangers had a goal ruled out by VAR, it only got worse for Van Bronckhorst's men with a late Ryan Jack mistake leading to a fourth for Ajax.

The Dutch may have got Rangers at a good time. The Ibrox side had lost 4-0 at Celtic Park days before they travelled to Amsterdam.

'I expect that level every game'

This time, Rangers are coming off one of their better performances of the season in the 4-1 win against Aberdeen. And, unlike other matches of late, Van Bronckhorst's side created a plethora of chances against the Dons.

They will need that again on Tuesday evening - and a much-improved defence. Rangers have lost 19 goals so far in Group A, with Scott Arfield's strike against Liverpool the only one in the goals for column to date.

"I expect that every game we play," said Van Bronckhorst following Saturday's win. "Our structure was really good. The crowd was with us the whole game. We started well, positive. That's the way you have to start."

Ajax's happy Glasgow memories

Brian Laudrup (right) was on the losing side as Ajax won at Ibrox in the mid-90s

Before any Rangers fans get their hopes up of a magical night against Ajax, the history books tell an ominous story.

The Dutch side have won all five of their previous meetings with Rangers, including both trips to Ibrox.

Their most recent win in Govan came courtesy of Arnold Scholten's solitary goal in 1996.

Ajax have also won two of their past three trips to Celtic Park.

Against the current backdrop of highly-funded clubs like Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Manchester City, the Europa League is more likely to be the best competitive outlet for clubs like Ajax and Rangers, who reached last season's final.