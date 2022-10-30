Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

The Arsenal camp held up a shirt with Pablo Mari's name on before their game against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's players have paid tribute to Pablo Mari as he recovers from being stabbed in an Italian supermarket.

The 29-year-old defender, on loan at Monza from the Gunners, was stabbed in the back on Thursday during an attack in which one person was killed.

Arsenal's players held up a shirt with Mari's name on it before their home game against Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel Martinelli, flanked by his team-mates, did the same after he put Arsenal in front.

Mari, who was among several people injured during the attack, was and was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Surgeons at Milan's Niguarda hospital reconstructed two injured muscles in the Spaniard's back.

Mari is expected to be out for at least two months.

"Pablo Mari was discharged from the hospital this [Sunday] morning, returned home and now begins a period of absolute rest," said Monza in a statement.

"Pablo, we are waiting for you."

Mari joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 and played 19 times for the Gunners before joining Udinese on loan at the start of the year.

He was then loaned to newly promoted Monza in August.

Arsenal players hold up a shirt with Pablo Mari's name on after Gabriel Martinelli scored against Nottingham Forest