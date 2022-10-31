Last updated on .From the section European Football

Spurs would be in the last 16 already had Harry Kane's late goal against Sporting Lisbon not been disallowed

There are four Champions League last-16 places still up for grabs as we enter the final round of group games - with Tottenham Hotspur looking for the point they need.

Manchester City and Chelsea have won their groups, and Liverpool are through, but Spurs still have work to do.

So who needs what, and what has been decided?

Group A

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 - Napoli (Q) 5 5 0 0 +16 15 2 - Liverpool (Q) 5 4 0 1 +9 12 3 - Ajax 5 1 0 4 -7 3 4 - Rangers 5 0 0 5 -18 0

Tuesday: Liverpool v Napoli, Rangers v Ajax (both 20:00 GMT)

Liverpool need to beat Napoli by four goals or more to book top spot. Anything else and the Italian side win the group.

For Rangers to finish in the Europa League place they would have to beat Ajax by five or more goals, otherwise they are out of Europe. The Champions League uses head-to-head before goal difference.

Group B

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 - Club Bruges (Q) 5 3 1 1 +3 10 2 - Porto (Q) 5 3 0 2 +4 9 3 - Atletico Madrid 5 1 2 2 -3 5 4 - Bayer Leverkusen 5 1 1 3 -4 4

Tuesday: Bayer Leverkusen v Club Bruges, Porto v Atletico Madrid (both 17:45)

Club Bruges will win the group if they match or better Porto's result. If Porto pick up more points than Bruges, they finish top.

Similarly, Atletico will finish in the Europa League place unless Bayer Leverkusen better their result. The German side will finish third if they get more points than Atleti.

Group C

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 - Bayern Munich (Q) 5 5 0 0 +14 15 2 - Inter Milan (Q) 5 3 1 1 +5 10 3 - Barcelona (EL) 5 1 1 3 -2 4 4 - Viktoria Plzen (X) 5 0 0 5 -17 0

Tuesday: Bayern Munich v Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen v Barcelona (20:00)

All four group positions have been decided, meaning nothing is riding on either game.

Group D

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 2 1 +1 8 2 - Sporting Lisbon 5 2 1 2 0 7 3 - Eintracht Frankfurt 5 2 1 2 -2 7 4 - Marseille 5 2 0 3 1 6

Tuesday: Marseille v Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon v Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00)

The closest group by miles - all four sides know a win would put them in the knockout stage. Anyone could win the group, though Spurs know they would do so with a victory.

Spurs and Sporting just need a draw in their games to go through. If Spurs lose they will finish third and end up in the Europa League.

Group E

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 - Chelsea (Q) 5 3 1 1 +5 10 2 - AC Milan 5 2 1 2 +1 7 3 - Salzburg 5 1 3 1 0 6 4 - Dinamo Zagreb 5 1 1 3 -6 4

Wednesday: Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan v Salzburg (both 20:00)

Chelsea have already won the group. Milan will go through in second place with a draw or win against Salzburg, but the Austrian side would go through with a victory.

Dinamo Zagreb could still finish in the Europa League place but they would have to beat Chelsea and hope Salzburg lose.

Group F

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 - Real Madrid (Q) 5 3 1 1 +5 10 2 - Leipzig 5 3 0 2 0 9 3 - Shakhtar Donetsk 5 1 3 1 +2 6 4 - Celtic (X) 5 0 2 3 -7 2

Wednesday: Real Madrid v Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk v Leipzig (both 17:45)

Leipzig will reach the knockout stage as long as they do not lose against Shakhtar, but the Ukrainian side would go through instead if they win.

Real will seal top spot if they beat Celtic, who will finish bottom no matter what.

Group G

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 - Manchester City (Q) 5 3 2 0 +10 11 2 - Borussia Dortmund (Q) 5 2 2 1 +5 8 3 - Sevilla (EL) 5 1 2 2 -4 5 4 - FC Copenhagen (X) 5 0 2 3 -11 2

Wednesday: Manchester City v Sevilla, Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund (both 20:00)

All four group positions have been decided, meaning nothing is riding on either game.

Group H

Team GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Paris St-Germain (Q) 5 3 2 0 +8 11 2 - Benfica (Q) 5 3 2 0 +4 11 3 - Juventus 5 1 0 4 -3 3 4 - Maccabi Haifa 5 1 0 4 -9 3

Wednesday: Juventus v Paris St-Germain, Maccabi Haifa v Benfica (both 20:00)

Whoever out of PSG and Benfica pick up more points in their final game will win the group. If they get the same points it will go down to goal difference as they are level on head-to-head.

The same is true of Juventus and Maccabi Haifa in the battle for the Europa League place.