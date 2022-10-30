Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Girona 1.
Toni Kroos was sent off for the first time in his career as unbeaten Real Madrid went top of La Liga thanks to a dramatic draw with Girona.
Real thought they had won the game when Vinicius Jr slid Federico Valverde's low cross into an empty net.
But veteran Cristhian Stuani equalised from the spot with his first touch following a Marco Asensio handball.
Rodrygo had a late goal disallowed and Kroos was shown his second yellow card in injury time.
A draw was a fair result and takes Real one point above Barcelona at the top, while Girona remain in the relegation zone.
Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half with Rodrygo drilling a low shot off the post and Girona's Yangel Herrera's first-time strike from 16 yards hitting the underside of the bar.
Girona did not let their heads drop after Rodrygo's opener and got a stroke of luck when the video assistant referee awarded them a penalty for an Asensio handball.
Stuani, who had just come on, stepped up and sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way.
The 36-year-old is the oldest player to score against Real at the Bernabeu in La Liga since 1960.
Rodrygo thought he had won the game for Real late on at the second attempt after Paulo Gazzaniga saved his initial shot. But it was ruled out as Gazzaniga was deemed to have control of the ball, with his hand on the ball, when Rodrygo kicked it in.
Kroos was dismissed in injury time for Real's first La Liga red card since 10 April 2021 against Barcelona.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forMilitãoat 87'minutes
- 10ModricBooked at 75mins
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forAsensioat 61'minutes
- 8KroosBooked at 90mins
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forMarianoat 86'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Girona
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13GazzanigaBooked at 59mins
- 4MartinezBooked at 90mins
- 22Bueno
- 5LópezBooked at 51mins
- 3GutiérrezSubstituted forHernándezat 63'minutes
- 18Romeu
- 20CoutoSubstituted forRiquelmeat 58'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forCarvalhoat 76'minutes
- 14García
- 11FernándezSubstituted forVilla Suárezat 76'minutes
- 9CastellanosSubstituted forStuaniat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Martín
- 2Bernardo
- 7Stuani
- 8Terrats
- 12Villa Suárez
- 16Hernández
- 17Riquelme
- 19Carvalho
- 23Martín
- 25Vallejo Galván
- 26Fuidias
- 36Artero
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 58,367
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Girona 1.
Booking
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariano Díaz.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Éder Militão replaces Ferland Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Federico Valverde.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Javi Hernández.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.