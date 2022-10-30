Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1GironaGirona1

Real Madrid 1-1 Girona: Toni Kroos sent off as champions go top with draw

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Toni Kroos being shown the red card
Toni Kroos had never been sent off in a senior career which started in 2007

Toni Kroos was sent off for the first time in his career as unbeaten Real Madrid went top of La Liga thanks to a dramatic draw with Girona.

Real thought they had won the game when Vinicius Jr slid Federico Valverde's low cross into an empty net.

But veteran Cristhian Stuani equalised from the spot with his first touch following a Marco Asensio handball.

Rodrygo had a late goal disallowed and Kroos was shown his second yellow card in injury time.

A draw was a fair result and takes Real one point above Barcelona at the top, while Girona remain in the relegation zone.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half with Rodrygo drilling a low shot off the post and Girona's Yangel Herrera's first-time strike from 16 yards hitting the underside of the bar.

Girona did not let their heads drop after Rodrygo's opener and got a stroke of luck when the video assistant referee awarded them a penalty for an Asensio handball.

Stuani, who had just come on, stepped up and sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way.

The 36-year-old is the oldest player to score against Real at the Bernabeu in La Liga since 1960.

Rodrygo thought he had won the game for Real late on at the second attempt after Paulo Gazzaniga saved his initial shot. But it was ruled out as Gazzaniga was deemed to have control of the ball, with his hand on the ball, when Rodrygo kicked it in.

Kroos was dismissed in injury time for Real's first La Liga red card since 10 April 2021 against Barcelona.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMilitãoat 87'minutes
  • 10ModricBooked at 75mins
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forAsensioat 61'minutes
  • 8KroosBooked at 90mins
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forMarianoat 86'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Girona

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13GazzanigaBooked at 59mins
  • 4MartinezBooked at 90mins
  • 22Bueno
  • 5LópezBooked at 51mins
  • 3GutiérrezSubstituted forHernándezat 63'minutes
  • 18Romeu
  • 20CoutoSubstituted forRiquelmeat 58'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forCarvalhoat 76'minutes
  • 14García
  • 11FernándezSubstituted forVilla Suárezat 76'minutes
  • 9CastellanosSubstituted forStuaniat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Martín
  • 2Bernardo
  • 7Stuani
  • 8Terrats
  • 12Villa Suárez
  • 16Hernández
  • 17Riquelme
  • 19Carvalho
  • 23Martín
  • 25Vallejo Galván
  • 26Fuidias
  • 36Artero
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
58,367

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGirona
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Girona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Girona 1.

  3. Booking

    Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariano Díaz.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Éder Militão replaces Ferland Mendy.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Federico Valverde.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Javi Hernández.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th October 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid12102029101932
2Barcelona1210112942531
3Atl Madrid127232012823
4Real Betis12723168823
5Real Sociedad127141615122
6Ath Bilbao126332012821
7Osasuna126241311220
8Villarreal12534148618
9Rayo Vallecano125341714318
10Valencia124351814415
11Real Valladolid124261117-614
12Mallorca123451013-313
13Almería124171520-513
14Espanyol122551520-511
15Celta Vigo123271324-1111
16Girona122461620-410
17Getafe112451119-810
18Sevilla122461119-810
19Cádiz12246824-1610
20Elche11047826-184
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories