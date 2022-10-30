Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0GironaGirona0

Real Madrid v Girona

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Girona

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Gazzaniga
  • 4Martinez
  • 22Bueno
  • 5López
  • 3Gutiérrez
  • 18Romeu
  • 20Couto
  • 21Herrera
  • 14García
  • 11Fernández
  • 9Castellanos

Substitutes

  • 1Martín
  • 2Bernardo
  • 7Stuani
  • 8Terrats
  • 12Villa Suárez
  • 16Hernández
  • 17Riquelme
  • 19Carvalho
  • 23Martín
  • 25Vallejo Galván
  • 26Fuidias
  • 36Artero
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGirona
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).

  4. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

