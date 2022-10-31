Sportscene analysis: ‘It could have been six, seven or eight from Rangers’

Champions League: Rangers v Ajax Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Ibrox side are still looking for their first point in Champions League Group A and host Ajax on Tuesday night.

Ajax's three points came in a 4-0 win over Rangers, meaning only a victory by five goals or more will allow Van Bronckhorst's side to finish third.

"It would be disappointing not to get any points," he said.

"We're still not at the same level as Ajax but we are developing," added van Bronckhorst. "That's the way it is. The players overall are from a higher level, their budget is high.

"We cannot compare ourselves with Ajax, but we can compete with them on the day and especially at Ibrox. "

Feyenoord, under Van Bronckhorst, were made to wait for their first three points in their Champions League group in 2017, beating Napoli 2-1.

"You have to be 90 minutes focused," added the Dutchman. "A lot of moments in this campaign, we're getting punished for not being 100%.

"We knew the opposition we are facing in Champions League is from a much higher level than we played last season [in the Europa League].

"You see the level, especially Napoli and Liverpool showed in this group. Ajax have, so far, only three points. Last season, they had a 100% record in Champions League."

Team news

Rangers will be without the suspended John Lundstram and defenders Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz, who were both substituted during Saturday's win over Aberdeen. Van Bronckhorst said left-back Yilmaz "will be out for several weeks" but Davies could return at the weekend against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Glen Kamara returns to Van Bronckhorst's squad.

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey is in Ajax's squad and head coach Alfred Schreuder has a fit player pool after having their weekend domestic game postponed for extra training.

What they said

Rangers defender and midfielder James Sands: "It's certainly been tough for us. A lot of the results have not gone the way we would've liked but we've learned that we need to take the emotion out of it and focus on the aspects of the game that we can do better.

"The fans deserve a little something. They've waited a long time to see us playing Champions League. We're pretty eager to get a good result for them and a good result for us."

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey: "It's a nice feeling. It's nice to see familiar faces. It's a weird feeling as well. I'm an Ajax player and for me it's important for us to get the win. You want to win every single game as a player. It's important to win and secure Europa League, of course.

"There's always going to be adversity or changes in the season and it's just about getting back to where you were. That's what we're trying to do."

