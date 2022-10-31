Sportscene analysis: ‘It could have been six, seven or eight from Rangers’

Champions League: Rangers v Ajax Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Ibrox side are still looking for their first point in Champions League Group A and host Ajax on Tuesday night.

Ajax's three points came in a 4-0 win over Rangers, meaning only a victory by five goals or more will allow Van Bronckhorst's side to finish third.

"It would be disappointing not to get any points," he said.

"We're still not at the same level as Ajax but we are developing," added van Bronckhorst. "That's the way it is. The players overall are from a higher level, their budget is high.

"We cannot compare ourselves with Ajax, but we can compete with them on the day and especially at Ibrox. "

Feyenoord, under Van Bronckhorst, were made to wait for their first three points in their Champions League group in 2017, beating Napoli 2-1.

"You have to be 90 minutes focused," added the Dutchman. "A lot of moments in this campaign, we're getting punished for not being 100%.

"We knew the opposition we are facing in Champions League is from a much higher level than we played last season [in the Europa League].

"You see the level, especially Napoli and Liverpool showed in this group. Ajax have, so far, only three points. Last season, they had a 100% record in Champions League."

Team news

Rangers will be without the suspended John Lundstram and defenders Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz, who were both substituted during Saturday's win over Aberdeen. Van Bronckhorst said left-back Yilmaz "will be out for several weeks" but Davies could return at the weekend against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Glen Kamara returns to Van Bronckhorst's squad.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Match stats