Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Champions League, Boyle
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Matt O'Riley thinks Celtic deserve a Champions League win and says it is achievable as they bow out against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Daily Record)
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema may not be fit to face Celtic as his planned comeback against Girona this afternoon has been delayed. (Daily Record)
Everyone at Rangers must be happy the club's Champions League run is coming to an end after a series of confidence draining defeats, reckons former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)
After yesterday's win over Aberdeen, Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists league leaders Celtic are never discussed in the Ibrox dressing room. (Daily Express)
Livingston boss David Martindale expects Celtic to win the title and Ange Postecoglou to eventually end up at a big club in England, if the Australian wants to move on. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says the injury that forced Martin Boyle off during Saturday's win over St Mirren is not a knee problem and hopes the forward's World Cup dream with Australia will not be derailed. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hearts captain Craig Gordon explains just why Toby Sibbick can become a "special player" at Tynecastle after the defender won over fans with a man of the match display in the midweek win over RFS. (Scotsman)