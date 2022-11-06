Match ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Gabriel's close-range finish gave them victory away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Gabriel pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute, after the hosts failed to deal with Bukayo Sako's corner from the right wing, to give the Gunners a deserved lead.
They had created the best chances when it was goalless but Gabriel Martinelli curled a shot over the crossbar and Gabriel Jesus failed to hit the target with a diving header when unmarked.
Chelsea, with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to make an impact against his former side, struggled to create clear-cut chances and are now without a win in four Premier League matches.
Arsenal lost top spot on Saturday when 10-man Manchester City beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland's winning penalty in the fifth minute of injury time, but this win takes them two points clear of Pep Guardiola's side after 13 matches.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number9Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
2.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.37
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.24
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number25Player nameMohamed ElnenyAverage rating
7.41
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Mendy
- 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 51mins
- 14ChalobahBooked at 60mins
- 6Thiago Silva
- 32Cucurella
- 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forKovacicat 78'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 17SterlingBooked at 89mins
- 29HavertzSubstituted forGallagherat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 19MountSubstituted forPulisicat 78'minutes
- 9AubameyangBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBrojaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kovacic
- 10Pulisic
- 13Bettinelli
- 18Broja
- 20Zakaria
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 26Koulibaly
- 67Hall
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4WhiteBooked at 80mins
- 12Saliba
- 6Gabriel
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 78'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forElnenyat 87'minutes
- 5Partey
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaBooked at 42mins
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forHoldingat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 24Nelson
- 25Elneny
- 30Turner
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 40,142
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).
Post update
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Gabriel Martinelli.
Post update
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Booking
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.
Booking
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Arsenal.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).
Well played the Gooners. 👍
And they said;
Arsenal have had a lucky draw.
Haven't played any strong side.
Totenham win was lucky
Liverpool just bad this year
And I am sure it will be "Chelsea are in transition" :)
Long may this last.
Didn't even need to pull anyone's hair.
Chelsea's attitude was quite negative overall.
Sterling is just not really up for it these days.
There are better players available to England than him. That's for sure.