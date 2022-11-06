Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel has scored 10 goals for Arsenal, with all 10 coming from corner situations

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Gabriel's close-range finish gave them victory away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute, after the hosts failed to deal with Bukayo Sako's corner from the right wing, to give the Gunners a deserved lead.

They had created the best chances when it was goalless but Gabriel Martinelli curled a shot over the crossbar and Gabriel Jesus failed to hit the target with a diving header when unmarked.

Chelsea, with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to make an impact against his former side, struggled to create clear-cut chances and are now without a win in four Premier League matches.

Arsenal lost top spot on Saturday when 10-man Manchester City beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland's winning penalty in the fifth minute of injury time, but this win takes them two points clear of Pep Guardiola's side after 13 matches.

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 4.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 4.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 4.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 5.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 3.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 3.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 4.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 3.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 3.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 2.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 3.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 3.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 4.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 4.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Arsenal Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 8.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Saliba Average rating 8.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 8.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 8.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 8.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 8.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 8.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Mohamed Elneny Average rating 7.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 4-2-3-1 16 Mendy 28 Azpilicueta 14 Chalobah 6 Thiago Silva 32 Cucurella 12 Loftus-Cheek 5 Jorginho 17 Sterling 29 Havertz 19 Mount 9 Aubameyang 16 Mendy

28 Azpilicueta Booked at 51mins

14 Chalobah Booked at 60mins

6 Thiago Silva

32 Cucurella

12 Loftus-Cheek Substituted for Kovacic at 78' minutes

5 Jorginho

17 Sterling Booked at 89mins

29 Havertz Substituted for Gallagher at 64' minutes Booked at 85mins

19 Mount Substituted for Pulisic at 78' minutes

9 Aubameyang Booked at 27mins Substituted for Broja at 64' minutes Substitutes 8 Kovacic

10 Pulisic

13 Bettinelli

18 Broja

20 Zakaria

22 Ziyech

23 Gallagher

26 Koulibaly

67 Hall Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 4 White 12 Saliba 6 Gabriel 35 Zinchenko 8 Ødegaard 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 9 Gabriel Jesus 11 Martinelli 1 Ramsdale

4 White Booked at 80mins

12 Saliba

6 Gabriel

35 Zinchenko Substituted for Tierney at 78' minutes

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Elneny at 87' minutes

5 Partey

34 Xhaka

7 Saka Booked at 42mins

9 Gabriel Jesus

11 Martinelli Substituted for Holding at 90+4' minutes Substitutes 3 Tierney

14 Nketiah

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

21 Fábio Vieira

23 Sambi Lokonga

24 Nelson

25 Elneny

30 Turner Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 40,142 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1. Post update Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside. Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal). Post update César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Gabriel Martinelli. Post update Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea). Booking Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Martin Ødegaard. Post update Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside. Booking Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea). Post update Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Thomas Partey. Post update VAR Decision: No Penalty Arsenal. Post update Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward