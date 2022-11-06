Close menu
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel scores as Gunners return to top of Premier League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Gabriel
Gabriel has scored 10 goals for Arsenal, with all 10 coming from corner situations

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Gabriel's close-range finish gave them victory away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute, after the hosts failed to deal with Bukayo Sako's corner from the right wing, to give the Gunners a deserved lead.

They had created the best chances when it was goalless but Gabriel Martinelli curled a shot over the crossbar and Gabriel Jesus failed to hit the target with a diving header when unmarked.

Chelsea, with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to make an impact against his former side, struggled to create clear-cut chances and are now without a win in four Premier League matches.

Arsenal lost top spot on Saturday when 10-man Manchester City beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland's winning penalty in the fifth minute of injury time, but this win takes them two points clear of Pep Guardiola's side after 13 matches.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 51mins
  • 14ChalobahBooked at 60mins
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 32Cucurella
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forKovacicat 78'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 17SterlingBooked at 89mins
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forGallagherat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 19MountSubstituted forPulisicat 78'minutes
  • 9AubameyangBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBrojaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 10Pulisic
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 18Broja
  • 20Zakaria
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 67Hall

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteBooked at 80mins
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 78'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forElnenyat 87'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaBooked at 42mins
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forHoldingat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 24Nelson
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
40,142

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home20
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Gabriel Martinelli.

  7. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

  9. Booking

    Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Arsenal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

Comments

Join the conversation

199 comments

  • Comment posted by Jiminy_Glick, today at 13:58

    Joe Cole running his mouth before the game as usual. “Chelsea are on a different level to Arsenal “. I guess he got that one right actually 😉

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:04

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is as useless as Rio and Michael Owen

  • Comment posted by u1991, today at 13:56

    Trademark Auba big game performance

    • Reply posted by Robbo, today at 13:58

      Robbo replied:
      Lolz - you said it!!!😂👍🏻😂👍🏻😂

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 13:59

    Was Aubameyang playing? 😆

    Well played the Gooners. 👍

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Saliba had him in his pocket

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 13:58

    Arteta doing a fantastic job. 10/10

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 14:02

      chewytoffee replied:
      Chuffed for him.
      Arteta stuck with his plan despite all the negativity.
      It’s no coincidence it’s him and Pep at the top of the table.

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 13:57

    I hoped for a good result but boy, that was good performance. Don't think Chelsea had a chance all game. If anything, should have won 0-3. I am convinced of top 4 finish now.

    And they said;
    Arsenal have had a lucky draw.
    Haven't played any strong side.
    Totenham win was lucky
    Liverpool just bad this year

    And I am sure it will be "Chelsea are in transition" :)

    Long may this last.

    • Reply posted by Jamis Billson, today at 14:01

      Jamis Billson replied:
      Are you from Highbury/Islington or just another glory hunter?

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 13:56

    Poor finishing cost Arsenal a much bigger win. They are a country mile ahead of the other London teams.

    • Reply posted by chelseakev, today at 14:05

      chelseakev replied:
      Yes you are at the moment

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 13:59

    Potter needs to do better if he one day wants to manage a top six team like Brighton.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 13:58

    Massive win and man for man we were better than Chelsea and should have scored more.

    Didn't even need to pull anyone's hair.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 13:58

    Arsenal were comfortable for their win today.
    Chelsea's attitude was quite negative overall.
    Sterling is just not really up for it these days.
    There are better players available to England than him. That's for sure.