Chelsea v Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are without England left-back Ben Chilwell, who is doubtful for the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury against Dinamo Zagreb.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is fit despite missing Wednesday's Champions League win because of a calf issue.

Carney Chukwuemeka is doubtful with a hamstring problem, while N'Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana and Reece James remain absent.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is available despite being forced off last weekend.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will be assessed after being substituted versus Zurich in midweek because of a muscle injury.

Kieran Tierney ended Thursday's match with a swollen ankle but hopes to be fit, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has not played for a month because of a calf problem, is expected to be in contention for the game at Stamford Bridge.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have won at Stamford Bridge in each of the past two seasons but I am not convinced they will make it three in a row.

A lot depends on how Chelsea boss Graham Potter approaches the game - like one of his predecessors, Claudio Ranieri, he has been a bit of a 'Tinkerman' with his team and tactics recently.

Overall, Potter has done well though and I don't think his side will be as bad again at the back as they were against Brighton last time out.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are vying to win three consecutive league games away to Chelsea for the first time since 1974.

The Gunners have won three of their past four Premier League fixtures versus the Blues. Prior this, they had only claimed two victories in 17 top-flight meetings (D6, L9).

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 home matches in all competitions since losing 4-2 to Arsenal on 20 April (W7, D5).

The Blues have won only one of their last 12 top-flight home games against the established top six clubs - a 2-0 victory versus Tottenham in January 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can become the second player, after Cesc Fabregas, to score for both Arsenal and Chelsea in Premier League matches between the clubs. Aubameyang netted 68 times in 128 top-flight appearances for the Gunners between 2018 and 2021.

Raheem Sterling has eight Premier League goals versus Arsenal - the only teams he has a better record against are Bournemouth and Watford, with nine goals apiece.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won 10 of their 12 top-flight matches this season. Only one of the 10 previous sides to win as often at this stage of a Premier League campaign did not go on to the win the title - Newcastle in 1995-96.

The Gunners have claimed victories in just five of their past 50 league games away to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta's side have won all four of their London derbies this season. In 2021-22 they won five of 10 derbies in the league (D1, L4).

Gabriel Martinelli has five goals in 12 Premier League games this season. He is only one short of his highest figure in a single campaign.

Gabriel Jesus has failed to score in each of his eight most recent appearances in league and cup.

