Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1LiverpoolLiverpool2

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah scores double in Reds win

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments392

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah scored a first-half double at Tottenham on Sunday

Mohamed Salah struck twice in the first half as Liverpool secured their first away win in the Premier League this season with victory at Tottenham.

Liverpool had lost their two previous league games to struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, so manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with this win at Spurs, who are shaping up as rivals for a place in the top four.

Salah was the inspiration, sweeping home a sharp left-foot finish from Darwin Nunez's pass after 11 minutes, then cashing in on Eric Dier's misplaced headed back-pass to double Liverpool's advantage with great composure five minutes before the break.

Spurs, without the injured Son Heung-min, were never out of the game as Ivan Perisic hit the woodwork either side of half-time before Harry Kane pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining. But they failed to complete one of the comebacks that have become their trademark this season.

Liverpool dig deep for victory

Liverpool got their stuttering season back in some sort of shape with the Champions League win against Napoli in midweek to reach the last 16 once again, although in reality the match was little more than a dead rubber.

This victory carried greater significance because of the opposition and also the need to get their Premier League show back on the road after two damaging losses.

Salah showed he is right back to his best after a slow start to the campaign. Both goals featured different elements of a goalscoring masterclass, the first with one touch and an instant finish, the second showing coolness and technique to make Dier pay for his error.

Liverpool also rode their luck as those Perisic efforts hit the woodwork, and Trent Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to escape when Spurs appeals for a penalty were waved away after he appeared to push Ryan Sessegnon to the ground. They are still conceding too many chances.

Nunez was a tireless, constant threat, while Ibrahima Konate's return has added steel to a Liverpool defence that has been vulnerable at times this season. Goalkeeper Alisson was, as usual, reliability and excellence personified, and the reaction at the final whistle demonstrated just how important this win might be for Liverpool.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    4.71

  2. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    3.68

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.02

  4. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    4.41

  5. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.48

  6. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    4.50

  7. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    5.02

  8. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    4.91

  9. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.83

  10. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.05

  11. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    5.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    4.59

  2. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    5.60

  3. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    4.40

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.64

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    7.78

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.57

  6. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.02

  7. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.14

  8. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.06

  9. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.81

  10. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.56

  11. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.54

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    6.31

  4. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.38

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forDohertyat 68'minutes
  • 15Dier
  • 34Lenglet
  • 33Davies
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 68'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 38BissoumaSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 88'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 10Kane
  • 14Perisic

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 20Forster
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr

Liverpool

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forHendersonat 74'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forJonesat 74'minutes
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forGomezat 87'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 22Ramsay
  • 28Carvalho
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
62,008

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Mohamed Salah.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Yves Bissouma.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  13. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Gomez replaces Darwin Núñez.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Dier with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Thiago with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Harvey Elliott.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

403 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:25

    Spurs fans were not the slightest worried when they were down by 2 goals as they knew their team would do it’s now famous last minute comeback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. They patiently waited….and waited….and waited.
    As far as we can tell, they are still waiting.

    • Reply posted by pab0967, today at 18:26

      pab0967 replied:
      To be a fair a lot of them are just sleeping.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:23

    Liverpool won. United, spurs Chelsea all losing

    Happy days 😄🚩🚩

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 18:27

      Mitrovic replied:
      And oil city lucky to get three points from us yesterday at the Emptyhad.

  • Comment posted by sirnimble, today at 18:25

    I've just read that Haringey Council have sold all their gritting trucks on account of there being so much salt around Tottenham already this year.

    • Reply posted by Greenlantern, today at 18:29

      Greenlantern replied:
      A bit pathetic really

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:26

    Glad for these valuable three points. Before the game I thought coming away with a point today would be a great result based on recent league performances, but the lads did well today. I hope this result is now more of a sign of things to come from Liverpool going forward.

    • Reply posted by LEARY, today at 18:28

      LEARY replied:
      You wish

  • Comment posted by Buffsbeard, today at 18:24

    Yes!!! From a Gunner😆😆😆

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:34

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      When is the big Arsenal party tonight? And can Liverpool fans come to it?

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 18:24

    Spurs fans were right.
    The wheels are comming off.
    What a Dier thing to happen.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:37

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      No Son = no victory for Spurs.