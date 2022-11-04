Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Son Heung-min faces a race against time to be fit for South Korea's opening World Cup match against Uruguay on 24 November

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are without South Korea forward Son Heung-min, who is doubtful for the World Cup after fracturing his eye socket against Marseille.

Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura will be assessed, while Cristian Romero and Richarlison remain unavailable.

Liverpool are missing James Milner, who is observing concussion protocol after being forced off against Napoli.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson missed that game with a minor issue but is back in contention.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Son Heung-min's injury is especially bad timing for Tottenham at the moment with two other attacking players, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, already out.

The only bit of good news for Spurs fans is that I am backing Liverpool to win, and I have been wrong about pretty much every Liverpool result this season.

I honestly don't know what to expect from either team here because as good as Liverpool have been in Europe over the past couple of weeks, they have been as poor in the Premier League to lose to Nottingham Forest and then Leeds.

As for Spurs, well they seem to specialise in starting games badly then battling back to win. Whether they can do that without Son is another matter though.

Both managers, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp, have been moaning a lot about how exhausted their players are so, based on that, this will be a dull game between two tired teams.

I don't see it turning out that way myself, though. Both teams are so erratic that they could end the game completely differently to the way they start it, so it will be exciting to watch.

I am going for Liverpool to edge it, although I have to admit that is a massive guess.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's 4-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley on 22 October 2017 is their only victory in the past 21 meetings in all competitions.

Liverpool have won five of their last nine league away fixtures versus Spurs, losing just once.

Games between these sides have produced 10 Premier League own goals, more than any other fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have failed to score in the first half of any of their last six matches in all competitions, and have trailed after 45 minutes in each of their previous four games.

Spurs have won 10 points from losing positions this term, more than any other top-flight side prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Four of the six managerial meetings between Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League have ended in draws, with one victory apiece.

Harry Kane has scored six league goals versus Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool - a figure matched only by Jamie Vardy, who has eight goals against the Reds since the German has been manager.

Hugo Lloris is one short of becoming the third Frenchman to play 350 Premier League matches, emulating Sylvain Distin and Nicolas Anelka.

Liverpool

Liverpool have dropped 20 points in 12 league matches this season (W4, D4, L4), two shy of their final total last season.

The Reds have recorded more victories in this season's Champions League - five - than they have in the Premier League.

The Merseysiders have yet to win a top-flight away match this season and are in danger of losing three consecutive away league fixtures for the first time since a run of four from February to April 2012.

Roberto Firmino has scored in five of his last six league starts versus Tottenham.

