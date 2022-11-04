Southampton v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has been out for three weeks since suffering an injury against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is available after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Romeo Lavia could also be fit but Kyle Walker-Peters will not return before the World Cup.

Newcastle are without Joelinton, who serves a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

His place could be taken by Allan Saint-Maximin, who made his comeback from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Villa last Saturday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I love what Eddie Howe is doing at United. They have got a really nice balance to the team, and are stingy defensively.

Howe has not just bought that improvement with the players he has signed - he is getting much more out of the players who were already at St James' Park when he arrived 12 months ago.

Callum Wilson is one of them, and I think he must go to the World Cup with England. The worry with Wilson is always his injury problems, but he is fit and absolutely flying at the moment.

Southampton are very up and down - I say that all the time, but the best example is how good they were in the second half against Arsenal recently, compared with how bad they had been before the break.

That makes it very difficult to predict what we will see from Saints week-to-week, whereas United are on such a high at the moment and they have found some consistency that is helping them get these good results.

Prediction: 0-2

Sutton's full predictions v filmmakers Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson

The ninth game was a 2-1 win at Southampton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton's solitary win in the past 10 Premier League meetings was 2-0 at home exactly two years ago to the day of this fixture. It ensured Saints ended a day top of the Premier League table for the first time.

Newcastle have won two of their past three away league games against Southampton, as many as they had in their previous 31 visits.

Southampton

This is Southampton's 900th Premier League match. They are the 11th club to reach the milestone.

They have only won four of their past 25 league fixtures, losing 16 and scoring 20 goals.

Southampton haven't won any of their last 13 league games against teams starting the day in the top four of the table - conceding 39 goals - since beating Liverpool in January 2021 (D5, L8).

Theo Walcott is one short of 400 career league appearances.

Newcastle United

Newcastle can end a round of Premier League fixtures in the top three after at least 14 games of a season for the first time since 2002-03.

They were the division's form team in October, earning an unrivalled 16 points and equalling the club Premier League record of five wins in a month.

Eighteen top-flight victories in 2022 is their most in a calendar year for 20 years. They won 20 times in 2002.

Eddie Howe's side have only lost once in 16 matches in all competitions (W9, D6).

They have the best defensive record in the division, conceding 10 goals in 13 games.

Miguel Almiron has scored six league goals in as many appearances.

My Southampton line-up Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team