Aston Villa had not beaten Manchester United at home in the league for 27 years

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream debut as Aston Villa manager with an impressive and deserved victory against Manchester United at Villa Park.

The hosts had not beaten United on home soil in the league since 1995, but were 2-0 up after 11 minutes in this game following an incredible start.

Leon Bailey opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he broke clear of the defence before arrowing a low shot beyond David de Gea.

Things got even better for Villa just three minutes later when Lucas Digne curled in a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards.

Manchester United's players looked stunned by Villa's fast start and did not register a meaningful effort until midway through the first half, when Alejandro Garnacho's shot from an angle was well saved by Emi Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo, named captain for the first time under Erik ten Hag, drew another good save moments later with a header as the away side improved before half-time.

A huge slice of fortune got them a goal back seconds before the break when Luke Shaw's shot took a big deflection off Jacob Ramsey to land in the back of the net, with Martinez unable to react.

But Ramsey delivered the perfect response to that setback after the break when he latched onto Ollie Watkins' ball and powered a shot beyond De Gea.

There was no way back for Manchester United after that, as Villa fans spent the rest of the game celebrating the start of the Emery era.

The win moved Aston Villa up to 13th, three points above the relegation zone, while Manchester United remain fifth.

Emery's immediate impact

Steven Gerrard paid the price for a disappointing start to the season, but Villa wasted no time in bringing in his replacement.

Former Arsenal and Villarreal boss Emery was appointed on 24 October and has been welcomed by Villa fans. There was a positive atmosphere around Villa Park before kick-off, and Emery was loudly cheered as he took his place in the dugout.

Those cheers had barely died down when Villa made the best possible start.

Emery's impact was immediately clear as his side played with a pace and dynamism that pulled Manchester United apart.

On the touchline, the Spaniard kicked every ball and did not stop giving instructions as he settled into his new job quickly. If this is a sign of things to come for Villa under, it won't be long before they are no longer looking over their shoulders.

Ronaldo captaincy return doesn't go as planned

Eyebrows were raised before kick-off when Ronaldo was named captain less than three weeks after he walked out of Old Trafford before full-time in the game against Tottenham.

That initially appeared to mark the end of his time at the club, but Ronaldo has been gradually reintroduced by Ten Hag, who challenged the Portugal international to lead by example on Sunday.

Ronaldo was not as influential as his manager would have perhaps liked, although no Manchester United player covered themselves in glory in their dreadful start to the game.

The United captain was involved in a tussle with Tyrone Mings in the second half, and showed his frustration when he had the chance to fire home a trademark free-kick at 3-1, but slammed it into a wall.

There were then pantomime boos as Ronaldo threw his hands into the air after being penalised for a foul late on to complete a day to forget for the veteran forward and Manchester United.

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Aston Villa Avg Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 7.42 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 7.37 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 7.16 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.98 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 6.97 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 6.97 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.95 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.93 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.92 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.85 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 6.83 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 6.83 Squad number 8 Player name Sanson Average rating 6.82 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 6.82 Squad number 9 Player name Ings Average rating 6.73 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 6.68 Manchester United Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 5.02 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 4.53 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 4.36 Squad number 6 Player name Martínez Average rating 4.32 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 4.31 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 4.21 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 4.14 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 4.05 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 4.00 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 3.67 Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 3.61 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 3.25 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 3.22 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 3.18

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 27 Digne 32 Dendoncker 6 Douglas Luiz 31 Bailey 41 J Ramsey 10 Buendía 11 Watkins 1 Martínez Booked at 88mins

2 Cash

4 Konsa

5 Mings Booked at 61mins

27 Digne Substituted for Young at 79' minutes

32 Dendoncker Substituted for Sanson at 90' minutes

6 Douglas Luiz

31 Bailey Booked at 42mins Substituted for McGinn at 70' minutes

41 J Ramsey

10 Buendía Substituted for Ings at 79' minutes

11 Watkins Substituted for Kamara at 78' minutes Substitutes 7 McGinn

8 Sanson

9 Ings

16 Chambers

17 Augustinsson

18 Young

20 Bednarek

25 Olsen

44 Kamara Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 6 Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 10 Rashford 34 van de Beek 49 Garnacho 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

20 Dalot Booked at 72mins

2 Lindelöf

6 Martínez

23 Shaw Booked at 10mins Substituted for Malacia at 65' minutes

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen

10 Rashford

34 van de Beek Substituted for Martial at 65' minutes

49 Garnacho Substituted for Elanga at 65' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Booked at 61mins Substitutes 5 Maguire

9 Martial

12 Malacia

17 Fred

28 Pellistri

31 Dúbravka

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

