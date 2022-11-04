Aston Villa v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez had to be substituted last week shortly after being struck on the side of the head by Tyrone Mings' knee

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to start despite being substituted after a blow to the head against Newcastle United.

There are no fresh fitness doubts ahead of Unai Emery's first game in charge.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended for Manchester United as a result of accumulating five yellow cards.

Victor Lindelof returned from illness to face Real Sociedad on Thursday, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was back in the squad following a lengthy injury.

Manager Erik ten Hag says he is unsure whether Antony, Jadon Sancho or Anthony Martial will be fit for Sunday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Manchester United continue to impress me under Erik ten Hag - I like what he is doing with them and they keep finding a way to win games, like they did against West Ham on Sunday.

Aston Villa got walloped by Newcastle at St James' Park last weekend, and although I think they will be better in Unai Emery's first game in charge, I can see him coming unstuck against Manchester United.

Prediction: 0-1

Sutton's full predictions v filmmakers Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson

The most recent manager to beat the Red Devils in his first game in charge was Alan Curbishley at West Ham in December 2006

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's current winless run of 23 Premier League home games against United is a top-flight record (D8, L15).

The Birmingham side's most recent home league victory in this fixture was by 3-1 in August 1995. They also won 3-0 in the League Cup in October 1999.

Manchester United have only lost four of the 54 Premier League meetings, although they earned just a point across last season's two fixtures.

The Red Devils are one short of becoming the first club to score 100 Premier League goals versus Aston Villa.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery takes charge of a Villa team that has won only five of its past 24 league matches (D6, L13).

They are vying to win successive home league games within the same season for the first time since January 2021.

Since beating Manchester United in September last year, Villa have taken a solitary point from 14 league matches against top-six opposition, conceding 33 goals.

Emery could become the first manager to face Manchester United four times in the Premier League without losing. He earned a win and two draws against them as Arsenal manager.

Emiliano Martinez and Calum Chambers both started Emery's final competitive fixture in charge of Arsenal in November 2019.

Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and made no assists in his last 23 Premier League appearances. The Brazilian made his debut for Villa in this fixture last season, coming on as a substitute to score an 81st-minute equaliser.

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in five league games, alternating between a win and a draw during that period.

They have only lost once in 10 top-flight fixtures, earning 23 points.

All three of their Premier League away wins this season have been by a one-goal margin.

Cristiano Ronaldo is two short of 500 career league goals. He has eight goals and three assists in his past eight starts against Villa.

My Aston Villa line-up Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United line-up Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team