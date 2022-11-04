West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lukasz Fabianski came off at half-time in West Ham's defeat against Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Lucas Paqueta has returned to training after a collarbone injury and could make his comeback for West Ham on Sunday.

Lukasz Fabianski is expected to be fit despite despite being substituted because of a knee problem last weekend.

Crystal Palace pair Odsonne Edouard and Cheick Doucoure trained on Friday afternoon.

Both will be assessed on Saturday before a decision is made on their involvement in this game.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace are another team who haven't won away in the league this season, and it's hard to see that changing here.

West Ham were unlucky against Manchester United and they have won six in a row at London Stadium in all competitions.

My guests this week Aaron and Justin make films so they will appreciate this next line - I am going with the Hammers to win again and make that run a magnificent seven on the trot.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v filmmakers Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last four games against Palace, winning two and drawing two.

Both teams have scored in each of the past 10 Premier League meetings, the longest current such streak of any fixture in the division.

The Eagles have won only two of their 14 most recent league matches against West Ham. Both victories came in 2019-20.

West Ham United

West Ham can win four successive Premier League home matches for the first time since the end of the 2001-02 season.

The Hammers have earned six consecutive home victories in all competitions for the first time in a decade. They last won seven in a row between May to October 1999.

Tomas Soucek is one shy of 100 Premier League appearances.

David Moyes has lost only once in 14 league games as a manager against the Eagles, winning of those games. The defeat came when he was Sunderland boss in September 2016.

Crystal Palace

Palace have not won in their last seven Premier League away games - their longest such streak since 2017, when they failed to win on the road in 10 attempts.

Only three of their 16 points this season have come away.

The Eagles have managed just four wins in 24 Premier League away fixtures under Patrick Vieira (D10, L10).

They have not scored a goal on the road from their last three games, despite 37 attempts on goal.

Wilfried Zaha has failed to score or assist in any of his seven Premier League away appearances against West Ham.

