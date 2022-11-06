Manchester United Women v Chelsea Women

Offside, Manchester United Women. Maria Thorisdóttir tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22Parris
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 4Moore
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 26Clinton
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 26Buchanan
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 11Reiten
- 10James
- 20Kerr
- 23Harder
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 15Périsset
- 17Fleming
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 27Abdullina
- 32Orman
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.
Post update
Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Magdalena Eriksson tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.
Post update
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).