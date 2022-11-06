Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Manchester United Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 11Reiten
  • 10James
  • 20Kerr
  • 23Harder

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 15Périsset
  • 17Fleming
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 27Abdullina
  • 32Orman
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Maria Thorisdóttir tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  3. Post update

    Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).

  7. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  11. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

  13. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Magdalena Eriksson tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001811718
2Man Utd Women65101401416
3Chelsea Women7511145916
4Man City Women6402157812
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Aston Villa Women63039909
7Everton Women630367-19
8West Ham Women73041216-49
9Brighton Women6204723-166
10Liverpool Women6105310-73
11Reading Women6105514-93
12Leicester City Women7007216-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport