The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3

Leicester City Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 28Levell
  • 13Simon
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Vance
  • 5McManus
  • 4BottBooked at 43mins
  • 10Whelan
  • 3Tierney
  • 23Purfield
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 6Brougham
  • 8Pike
  • 12Jones
  • 16Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 27O'Brien
  • 32Baker
  • 44Scofield

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 13Wälti
  • 12Maanum
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 40Williams
  • 59Agyemang
  • 61Earl
  • 62Reid
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  3. Post update

    Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  14. Post update

    Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001711618
2Man Utd Women55001401415
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women6312127510
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Everton Women630367-19
7West Ham Women6303811-39
8Aston Villa Women621389-17
9Reading Women6114511-64
10Liverpool Women611439-64
11Brighton Women5104219-173
12Leicester City Women7007215-130
View full The FA Women's Super League table

