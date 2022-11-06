Leicester City Women v Arsenal Women

Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 28Levell
- 13Simon
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Vance
- 5McManus
- 4BottBooked at 43mins
- 10Whelan
- 3Tierney
- 23Purfield
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 6Brougham
- 8Pike
- 12Jones
- 16Jones
- 20Goodwin
- 27O'Brien
- 32Baker
- 44Scofield
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabe
- 13Wälti
- 12Maanum
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 40Williams
- 59Agyemang
- 61Earl
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Hand ball by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).