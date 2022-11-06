Liverpool Women v Aston Villa Women

Offside, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 28Campbell
- 2Koivisto
- 10Furness
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 20Daniels
- 24Stengel
- 11Lawley
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 7Kearns
- 8Wardlaw
- 17Humphrey
- 19van de Sanden
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33PachecoBooked at 38mins
- 19Blindkilde
- 6Corsie
- 10Dali
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 13Draper
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Harding
- 18Gregory
- 26Goodwin
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gilly Flaherty (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Post update
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.