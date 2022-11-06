Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Liverpool Women v Aston Villa Women

Women's Football

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Laws
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 28Campbell
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Furness
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 20Daniels
  • 24Stengel
  • 11Lawley

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 7Kearns
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 17Humphrey
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 34Silcock

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33PachecoBooked at 38mins
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 6Corsie
  • 10Dali
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 13Draper
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Harding
  • 18Gregory
  • 26Goodwin
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.

  2. Booking

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).

  4. Post update

    Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gilly Flaherty (Liverpool Women).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  8. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  16. Post update

    Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  18. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.




As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001711618
2Man Utd Women55001401415
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women6312127510
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Everton Women630367-19
7West Ham Women6303811-39
8Aston Villa Women621389-17
9Reading Women6114511-64
10Liverpool Women611439-64
11Brighton Women5104219-173
12Leicester City Women7007215-130
View full The FA Women's Super League table

