Reading Women v Manchester City Women

Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Burns
- 3Mukandi
- 5Evans
- 17Caldwell
- 2Bryson
- 27VanhaevermaetBooked at 12mins
- 51Troelsgaard
- 28Woodham
- 9Eikeland
- 23Rowe
- 7Wellings
Substitutes
- 10Dowie
- 11Wade
- 14Cooper
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 37Primmer
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 14Morgan
- 3Stokes
- 25Hasegawa
- 10Castellanos
- 7Coombs
- 13Raso
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 5Greenwood
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 9Kelly
- 12Angeldahl
- 15Ouahabi
- 36Hutchings
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Emma Mukandi (Reading Women).
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kerstin Casparij with a cross.
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sanne Troelsgaard.
Attempt missed. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Offside, Reading Women. Gemma Evans tries a through ball, but Justine Vanhaevermaet is caught offside.
Booking
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Esme Morgan.
Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.