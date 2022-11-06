Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Reading Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Burns
  • 3Mukandi
  • 5Evans
  • 17Caldwell
  • 2Bryson
  • 27VanhaevermaetBooked at 12mins
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23Rowe
  • 7Wellings

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 11Wade
  • 14Cooper
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 37Primmer

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22MacIver
  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 14Morgan
  • 3Stokes
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 10Castellanos
  • 7Coombs
  • 13Raso
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 5Greenwood
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 9Kelly
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 36Hutchings
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Emma Mukandi (Reading Women).

  3. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kerstin Casparij with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sanne Troelsgaard.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Gemma Evans tries a through ball, but Justine Vanhaevermaet is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Esme Morgan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001711618
2Man Utd Women55001401415
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women6312127510
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Everton Women630367-19
7West Ham Women6303811-39
8Aston Villa Women621389-17
9Reading Women6114511-64
10Liverpool Women611439-64
11Brighton Women5104219-173
12Leicester City Women7007215-130
View full The FA Women's Super League table

