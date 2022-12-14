Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 3.
Everton ended a three-game losing streak with a comfortable win over Tottenham in the final Women's Super League game of the calendar year.
Katja Snoeijs opened the scoring before Jess Park capitalised on an awful error by home keeper Becky Spencer to double the lead.
Ashleigh Neville was sent off in injury time for a high challenge on Everton sub Giovana, who added a fine third.
This result meant Spurs closed out 2022 with four straight defeats.
The form table suggested these sides were in freefall with three consecutive losses apiece, but Everton's came against title hopefuls Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.
They had intensity from the first whistle and it took just seven minutes to carve Spurs open. Sorensen found space down the right and her low cross was turned in first time by Dutch forward Snoeijs.
Spurs struggled to respond and looked leggy on a frozen pitch, while Everton were comfortable and perhaps strengthened by a weekend off after their game at Brighton was postponed.
They might have extended their lead before a horrible mistake gifted them a second in the 36th minute.
There was little danger when Spencer received a backpass but, under pressure from Park, she hesitated, gave up possession and was helpless as the 21-year-old England forward tapped in.
It has not been the start to the season Spurs had anticipated after finishing fifth last year and having made a raft of summer signings.
Head coach Rehanne Skinner made three changes to the team that lost at home to West Ham on Sunday, but Everton had complete control from the start.
The Toffees are the league's second-lowest scorers but did not have to work hard for their goals and were rugged at the back. They would have had another, only for sub Aggie Beever-Jones to be flagged offside after finishing neatly.
Despite having more possession than their visitors, Spurs barely threatened in a pedestrian display and their misery was compounded when Neville saw red for a late lunge on substitute Giovana.
The Brazil forward then took advantage of the hosts being a player down in added time as she fired a powerful shot into the top corner and sealed Everton's rise to sixth place.
With their next WSL fixture not until Saturday, 14 January, Skinner's side are eighth and she has much to ponder.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Spencer
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 13AleSubstituted forUbogaguat 82'minutes
- 8ChoSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
- 25SummanenBooked at 87mins
- 29NevilleBooked at 90mins
- 24Spence
- 23Ayane
- 9KarczewskaSubstituted forNazat 45'minutesBooked at 69minsSubstituted forIldhusøyat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 6Harrop
- 7Naz
- 14Ildhusøy
- 15James
- 18Ubogagu
- 26Pearse
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ramsey
- 17Graham
- 5Björn
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 10BennisonSubstituted forChristiansenat 84'minutes
- 28Holmgaard
- 22Galli
- 14SørensenSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 77'minutes
- 25SnoeijsSubstituted forBeever-Jonesat 59'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 11Park
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 8Christiansen
- 15Beever-Jones
- 18Brosnan
- 19Queiroz Costa
- 21Maier
- 24Weir
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 3.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 3. Gio (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Everton Women. Karen Holmgaard tries a through ball, but Agnes Beever-Jones is caught offside.
Post update
Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Agnes Beever-Jones.
Dismissal
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Gio (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Agnes Beever-Jones.
Booking
Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Hanna Bennison.
Post update
Foul by Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women).