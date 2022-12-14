Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katja Snoeijs scored Everton's first goal in London in eight attempts - the last time they scored in the capital was also in victory at Tottenham (3-2 in February 2021)

Everton ended a three-game losing streak with a comfortable win over Tottenham in the final Women's Super League game of the calendar year.

Katja Snoeijs opened the scoring before Jess Park capitalised on an awful error by home keeper Becky Spencer to double the lead.

Ashleigh Neville was sent off in injury time for a high challenge on Everton sub Giovana, who added a fine third.

This result meant Spurs closed out 2022 with four straight defeats.

The form table suggested these sides were in freefall with three consecutive losses apiece, but Everton's came against title hopefuls Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

They had intensity from the first whistle and it took just seven minutes to carve Spurs open. Sorensen found space down the right and her low cross was turned in first time by Dutch forward Snoeijs.

Spurs struggled to respond and looked leggy on a frozen pitch, while Everton were comfortable and perhaps strengthened by a weekend off after their game at Brighton was postponed.

They might have extended their lead before a horrible mistake gifted them a second in the 36th minute.

There was little danger when Spencer received a backpass but, under pressure from Park, she hesitated, gave up possession and was helpless as the 21-year-old England forward tapped in.

It has not been the start to the season Spurs had anticipated after finishing fifth last year and having made a raft of summer signings.

Head coach Rehanne Skinner made three changes to the team that lost at home to West Ham on Sunday, but Everton had complete control from the start.

The Toffees are the league's second-lowest scorers but did not have to work hard for their goals and were rugged at the back. They would have had another, only for sub Aggie Beever-Jones to be flagged offside after finishing neatly.

Despite having more possession than their visitors, Spurs barely threatened in a pedestrian display and their misery was compounded when Neville saw red for a late lunge on substitute Giovana.

The Brazil forward then took advantage of the hosts being a player down in added time as she fired a powerful shot into the top corner and sealed Everton's rise to sixth place.

With their next WSL fixture not until Saturday, 14 January, Skinner's side are eighth and she has much to ponder.