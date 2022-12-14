Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Everton WomenEverton Women3

Tottenham 0-3 Everton: Toffees end losing run with comfortable Women's Super League win

Katja Snoeijs celebrates with Nicoline Sorensen
Katja Snoeijs scored Everton's first goal in London in eight attempts - the last time they scored in the capital was also in victory at Tottenham (3-2 in February 2021)

Everton ended a three-game losing streak with a comfortable win over Tottenham in the final Women's Super League game of the calendar year.

Katja Snoeijs opened the scoring before Jess Park capitalised on an awful error by home keeper Becky Spencer to double the lead.

Ashleigh Neville was sent off in injury time for a high challenge on Everton sub Giovana, who added a fine third.

This result meant Spurs closed out 2022 with four straight defeats.

The form table suggested these sides were in freefall with three consecutive losses apiece, but Everton's came against title hopefuls Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

They had intensity from the first whistle and it took just seven minutes to carve Spurs open. Sorensen found space down the right and her low cross was turned in first time by Dutch forward Snoeijs.

Spurs struggled to respond and looked leggy on a frozen pitch, while Everton were comfortable and perhaps strengthened by a weekend off after their game at Brighton was postponed.

They might have extended their lead before a horrible mistake gifted them a second in the 36th minute.

There was little danger when Spencer received a backpass but, under pressure from Park, she hesitated, gave up possession and was helpless as the 21-year-old England forward tapped in.

It has not been the start to the season Spurs had anticipated after finishing fifth last year and having made a raft of summer signings.

Head coach Rehanne Skinner made three changes to the team that lost at home to West Ham on Sunday, but Everton had complete control from the start.

The Toffees are the league's second-lowest scorers but did not have to work hard for their goals and were rugged at the back. They would have had another, only for sub Aggie Beever-Jones to be flagged offside after finishing neatly.

Despite having more possession than their visitors, Spurs barely threatened in a pedestrian display and their misery was compounded when Neville saw red for a late lunge on substitute Giovana.

The Brazil forward then took advantage of the hosts being a player down in added time as she fired a powerful shot into the top corner and sealed Everton's rise to sixth place.

With their next WSL fixture not until Saturday, 14 January, Skinner's side are eighth and she has much to ponder.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13AleSubstituted forUbogaguat 82'minutes
  • 8ChoSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
  • 25SummanenBooked at 87mins
  • 29NevilleBooked at 90mins
  • 24Spence
  • 23Ayane
  • 9KarczewskaSubstituted forNazat 45'minutesBooked at 69minsSubstituted forIldhusøyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 6Harrop
  • 7Naz
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 15James
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 26Pearse

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ramsey
  • 17Graham
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 10BennisonSubstituted forChristiansenat 84'minutes
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 22Galli
  • 14SørensenSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 77'minutes
  • 25SnoeijsSubstituted forBeever-Jonesat 59'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 11Park

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Christiansen
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Queiroz Costa
  • 21Maier
  • 24Weir
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Everton Women 3. Gio (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Karen Holmgaard tries a through ball, but Agnes Beever-Jones is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Agnes Beever-Jones.

  8. Dismissal

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the red card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  10. Post update

    Gio (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Agnes Beever-Jones.

  12. Booking

    Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Booking

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  18. Post update

    Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Hanna Bennison.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women109013182327
2Arsenal Women98012552024
3Man Utd Women97112461822
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women105051518-315
6Everton Women9405910-112
7Aston Villa Women94051319-612
8Tottenham Women93061116-59
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women102171223-117
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

