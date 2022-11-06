West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Hillyerd
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 12Longhurst
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 4Stringer
- 19HayashiSubstituted forFilisat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 7Evans
- 26Asseyi
- 20KyvagSubstituted forAtkinsonat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Walker
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 15Green
- 20Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 18Carter
- 10OlmeBooked at 45mins
- 7Sarri
- 11Terland
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 2Fox
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.
Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Booking
Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women).
Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins West Ham United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Honoka Hayashi.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3.
Booking
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United Women).
Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.