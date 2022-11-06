Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Brown laces the ball in from 20 yards for a remarkable opener at McDiarmid Park

A James Brown wonder strike sparked St Johnstone to a shock win over Rangers to leave Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Nicky Clark got the second in a stunning victory that secured Saints' first three points against the Ibrox side since December 2017.

Rangers dominated the game without scoring before Brown's rocket on the stroke of half-time turned the tide, and a reply from James Tavernier wasn't enough to salvage a point.

St Johnstone leap to fifth in the table, just three points off third-placed Aberdeen, with pressure growing further on Van Bronckhorst and his Rangers players after a dismal Champions League campaign.

From the very first minute, Rangers had their hosts on the ropes, backs to the wall, defending their goal desperately. It looked a real statement of intent early on, and yet Elliot Parish's goal remained safe.

The deputising keeper had to get down quickly to deny John Lundstram, before watching on as Fashion Sakala rose highest at a corner and smacked the crossbar with his header.

Then, a bolt from the blue - quite literally. Brown had never scored a goal before he picked up the ball 25 yards from goal. He couldn't have hit it any sweeter as he laced it into the top corner at some pace.

From those ropes, they'd just thrown a haymaker that stunned Rangers. The second threatened to put them on the canvas.

More tenacious work from Stevie May saw a low cross whipped in to the front post, where Clark flicked beyond a furious Allan McGregor in off the bar.

Rangers tried to muster a response. Lundstram stirred them when he got on the end of a flowing move, but his side-footed effort clipped the outside of the post.

Then, the first hint of recovery. Tavernier drilled one straight at the centre of goal through a clutch of bodies, and Parish could only let it squirm through his grasp.

Another crack of the woodwork came when Lundstram drove one from distance that just did not dip enough. As they had done all game, Rangers poured forward. But as had become the theme for them in Perth, they did not create anything nearly dangerous enough.

Player of the Match - Stevie May

Much lauded in recent weeks. Although he didn't score today he was absolutely instrumental in a staggering victory

Faltering Rangers stunned by superb Saints - analysis

Saints manager Callum Davidson said that if Rangers scored early, he was in for a long afternoon. After Tavernier's goal, hours must have passed until the full-time whistle was finally blown.

St Johnstone held on. Looking at almost every statistic, they were battered. Looking at the pitch, they were resilient, brave and clinical.

And when Rangers failed to adequately test Parish in the first half hour, more than a scintilla of doubt would have begun to creep into Van Bronckhorst's mind.

Again, this was a match in which, for all the possession, all the passing, they could not make it count.

And now, undoubtedly, the manager faces real questions.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells Sportsound: "It shows what we can do as a squad. It stands us in good stead, and we need to carry it on to Wednesday night.

"I've never seen James hit the target before, so I was surprised when it hit the back of the net! [Goalkeeper] Elliot Parish was outstanding too.

"It's a whole new group, you can see things starting to gel together. it's a lot of hard work. There's no point beating Rangers if you don't get a result on Wednesday night, so we can focus on that."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells Sportsound: "Disappointment, obviously. If you don't take any points, you're obviously disappointed. That's my main feeling.

"We started the game really well. We started on the front foot and created so many chances in the first 30 minutes but weren't clinical enough to score the first goal. Instead, we conceded and that made it harder.

What's next?

St Johnstone head to Paisley to face St Mirren on Wednesday night, whilst Rangers host Hearts on the same evening (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match May Stevie May with an average of 8.55 St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone

Rangers Rangers Rangers St Johnstone Avg Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 8.55 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 8.54 Squad number 4 Player name Considine Average rating 8.54 Squad number 26 Player name McLennan Average rating 8.46 Squad number 14 Player name Wright Average rating 8.33 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 8.32 Squad number 37 Player name Clark Average rating 8.32 Squad number 5 Player name Mitchell Average rating 8.30 Squad number 34 Player name Phillips Average rating 8.27 Squad number 17 Player name Bair Average rating 8.25 Squad number 19 Player name Montgomery Average rating 8.24 Squad number 22 Player name Hallberg Average rating 8.22 Squad number 13 Player name McGowan Average rating 8.10 Squad number 23 Player name Carey Average rating 8.05 Squad number 12 Player name Parish Average rating 7.35 Rangers Avg Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 3.50 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 3.43 Squad number 9 Player name Colak Average rating 3.35 Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 3.33 Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 3.26 Squad number 71 Player name Tillman Average rating 3.25 Squad number 19 Player name Sands Average rating 3.22 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 3.13 Squad number 38 Player name King Average rating 3.10 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 3.07 Squad number 14 Player name Kent Average rating 2.84 Squad number 17 Player name Matondo Average rating 2.27 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 2.24 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 2.22 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 2.03 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 1.89