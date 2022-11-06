Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2RangersRangers1

St Johnstone 2-1 Rangers: Saints stun Rangers who slip up in title race

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Brown laces the ball in from twenty yards, stunning Rangers
A James Brown wonder strike sparked St Johnstone to a shock win over Rangers to leave Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Nicky Clark got the second in a stunning victory that secured Saints' first three points against the Ibrox side since December 2017.

Rangers dominated the game without scoring before Brown's rocket on the stroke of half-time turned the tide, and a reply from James Tavernier wasn't enough to salvage a point.

St Johnstone leap to fifth in the table, just three points off third-placed Aberdeen, with pressure growing further on Van Bronckhorst and his Rangers players after a dismal Champions League campaign.

From the very first minute, Rangers had their hosts on the ropes, backs to the wall, defending their goal desperately. It looked a real statement of intent early on, and yet Elliot Parish's goal remained safe.

The deputising keeper had to get down quickly to deny John Lundstram, before watching on as Fashion Sakala rose highest at a corner and smacked the crossbar with his header.

Then, a bolt from the blue - quite literally. Brown had never scored a goal before he picked up the ball 25 yards from goal. He couldn't have hit it any sweeter as he laced it into the top corner at some pace.

From those ropes, they'd just thrown a haymaker that stunned Rangers. The second threatened to put them on the canvas.

More tenacious work from Stevie May saw a low cross whipped in to the front post, where Clark flicked beyond a furious Allan McGregor in off the bar.

Rangers tried to muster a response. Lundstram stirred them when he got on the end of a flowing move, but his side-footed effort clipped the outside of the post.

Then, the first hint of recovery. Tavernier drilled one straight at the centre of goal through a clutch of bodies, and Parish could only let it squirm through his grasp.

Another crack of the woodwork came when Lundstram drove one from distance that just did not dip enough. As they had done all game, Rangers poured forward. But as had become the theme for them in Perth, they did not create anything nearly dangerous enough.

Player of the Match - Stevie May

Much lauded in recent weeks. Although he didn't score today he was absolutely instrumental in a staggering, historical victory.
Faltering Rangers stunned by superb Saints - analysis

Saints manager Callum Davidson said that if Rangers scored early, he was in for a long afternoon. After Tavernier's goal, hours must have passed until the full-time whistle was finally blown.

St Johnstone held on. Looking at almost every statistic, they were battered. Looking at the pitch, they were resilient, brave and clinical.

And when Rangers failed to adequately test Parish in the first half hour, more than a scintilla of doubt would have begun to creep into Van Bronckhorst's mind.

Again, this was a match in which, for all the possession, all the passing, they could not make it count.

And now, undoubtedly, the manager faces real questions.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells Sportsound: "It shows what we can do as a squad. It stands us in good stead, and we need to carry it on to Wednesday night.

"I've never seen James hit the target before, so I was surprised when it hit the back of the net! [Goalkeeper] Elliot Parish was outstanding too.

"It's a whole new group, you can see things starting to gel together. it's a lot of hard work. There's no point beating Rangers if you don't get a result on Wednesday night, so we can focus on that."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells Sportsound: "Disappointment, obviously. If you don't take any points, you're obviously disappointed. That's my main feeling.

"We started the game really well. We started on the front foot and created so many chances in the first 30 minutes but weren't clinical enough to score the first goal. Instead, we conceded and that made it harder.

What's next?

St Johnstone head to Paisley to face St Mirren on Wednesday night, whilst Rangers host Hearts on the same evening (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

MayStevie May

with an average of 8.55

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    8.55

  2. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    8.54

  3. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    8.54

  4. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    8.46

  5. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    8.33

  6. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    8.32

  7. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    8.32

  8. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    8.30

  9. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    8.27

  10. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    8.25

  11. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    8.24

  12. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    8.22

  13. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    8.10

  14. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    8.05

  15. Squad number12Player nameParish
    Average rating

    7.35

Rangers

  1. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    3.50

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    3.43

  3. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    3.35

  4. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    3.33

  5. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    3.26

  6. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    3.25

  7. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    3.22

  8. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    3.13

  9. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    3.10

  10. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    3.07

  11. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    2.84

  12. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    2.27

  13. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    2.24

  14. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    2.22

  15. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    2.03

  16. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    1.89

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Parish
  • 13McGowan
  • 5Mitchell
  • 4Considine
  • 2Brown
  • 22Hallberg
  • 23CareySubstituted forPhillipsat 90+1'minutes
  • 19MontgomeryBooked at 59mins
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
  • 37ClarkSubstituted forBairat 90+2'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forMcLennanat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 14Wright
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 21Crawford
  • 26McLennan
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 29Murphy
  • 34Phillips

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 38King
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forArfieldat 61'minutes
  • 31Barisic
  • 4Lundstram
  • 19SandsSubstituted forKamaraat 79'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forMorelosat 61'minutes
  • 14KentSubstituted forMatondoat 79'minutes
  • 9Colak

Substitutes

  • 10Davis
  • 17Matondo
  • 18Kamara
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 29McCann
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 50Yfeko
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
7,487

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home11
Away29
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away20
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.

  4. Booking

    Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Elliot Parish tries a through ball, but Theo Bair is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Nicky Clark.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Daniel Phillips replaces Graham Carey.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Connor McLennan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio-Mirko Colak.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Fashion Sakala because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Rabbi Matondo replaces Ryan Kent.

