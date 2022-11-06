Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian3MotherwellMotherwell2

Heart of Midlothian 3-2 Motherwell: Lawrence Shankland penalty secures win for 10 men

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland scores
Lawrence Shankland's 12th goal of the season secured victory

Heart of Midlothian move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after defeating Motherwell in a dramatic finale despite being reduced to 10 men.

An Andy Halliday double either side of half-time came after the home side had midfielder Jorge Grant sent off seven minutes before the break.

Motherwell looked to have rescued a point through a Louis Moult penalty and close-range Blair Spittal finish.

But Lawrence Shankland's late spot-kick secured the points for the home team.

The win moves Robbie Neilson's side up from eighth, with Motherwell stuck in ninth.

While Well manager Steven Hammell understandably stuck with the starting XI that won away to Dundee United last time out, Neilson was able to freshen the side that lost to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa Conference League in Turkey on Thursday with five experienced players.

Two of them - striker Shankland and winger Josh Ginnelly - were involved in creating the first clear-cut chance.

Ginnelly's first-time pass put Shankland one on-one with Liam Kelly 15 yards out, but the goalkeeper managed to flap away his fellow Scotland international's attempted chip over his head.

The pendulum looked to have swung after Grant was shown his second red card of the season following a careless flying challenge on rival midfielder Callum Slattery.

However, Halliday put Hearts ahead with a looping effort from a Robert Snodgrass corner for the midfielder's second in successive games with his head.

More noted for his shooting ability, the former Rangers man added his fourth goal of the season with a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty box shortly after the break.

Hearts were looking comfortable until Craig Gordon upended Moult as the Well substitute latched on to ball deflected behind the home defence and the on-loan Burton Albion striker dispatched the resulting penalty.

The home side were perhaps fortunate that their goalkeeper was not shown a second yellow card and they definitely were when Kevin van Veen's stunning volleyed finished was ruled out for offside.

It looked like their luck had run out when midfielder Spittal equalised with 11 minutes remaining.

However, when Alex Cochrane thrust out of Hearts' defence and fired in a cross off the arm of visiting centre-half Sondre Solholm, Shankland's 12th goal of the season put Hearts in the driving seat, although there was still time for Gordon to deny Sean Goss a last-ditch reply in a breath-taking finish.

Player of the match - Andy Halliday

Hearts' Andy Halliday scores his second goal
Andy Halliday not only supplied two goals but was infectious with his tenacity in Hearts' midfield alongside the influential Robert Snodgrass

Gordon decision overshadows Hearts joy - analysis

Refereeing decisions will again be the centre of attention, with Motherwell no doubt furious that Gordon remained on the pitch to play a crucial role in securing Hearts' victory.

Replays suggest the Scotland number one got a touch on the ball before upending Moult, but referee Kevin Clancy decided against a second booking despite awarding a spot kick and VAR was unable to get involved after confirming the spot kick.

Neilson embraced his backroom team in wild celebration at full-time, no doubt in a combination of joy and relief not only at the latest victory but the fact that they had been able to put an injury plagued Conference League campaign behind them still within challenging distance of third spot.

Now able to concentrate on the domestic scene, and with key players close to a return from injury, the future is looking brighter for Hearts.

Having ended a four-game losing streak by winning away to Dundee United last time out, Motherwell worryingly returned to type - being unable to take advantage of playing against 10 men.

Since 2013-14, their record in the Premiership when the opposition have had a player sent off is W15 D3 L8 and manager Hammell will be as concerned about that as he is about refereeing decisions.

More to follow.

What's next?

Hearts visit Ibrox to take on second-placed Rangers on Wednesday as Motherwell visit leaders Celtic (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

HallidayAndrew Halliday

with an average of 7.27

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    7.27

  2. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    7.20

  3. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.07

  4. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    6.97

  5. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.66

  7. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.64

  8. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    6.47

  9. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.16

  12. Squad number20Player nameNeilson
    Average rating

    5.74

  13. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    5.33

  14. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.32

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    4.91

  3. Squad number21Player nameMoult
    Average rating

    4.86

  4. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.39

  5. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.29

  6. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    4.25

  7. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.19

  8. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.07

  9. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    4.06

  10. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    4.03

  11. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    3.79

  12. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.70

  13. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    3.65

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1GordonBooked at 38mins
  • 2Smith
  • 21SibbickBooked at 73mins
  • 19Cochrane
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forAtkinsonat 77'minutes
  • 14Devlin
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forNeilsonat 77'minutes
  • 7GrantBooked at 38mins
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 18McKaySubstituted forRowlesat 90'minutes
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 15Rowles
  • 17Forrest
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 28Clark
  • 39Pollock

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinnSubstituted forO'Donnellat 20'minutes
  • 15Johansen
  • 4LamieBooked at 36mins
  • 24Penney
  • 8Slattery
  • 27Goss
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forMoultat 55'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 7Spittal
  • 17McKinstryBooked at 84mins
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 18Cornelius
  • 21Moult
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
18,806

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away11
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Motherwell 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Motherwell 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  4. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Penney (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricki Lamie.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kye Rowles replaces Barrie McKay.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Motherwell 2. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Callum Slattery.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Booking

    Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  19. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic13120146113536
2Rangers1392232131929
3Aberdeen137152721622
4Hearts136252323020
5Hibernian146261820-220
6St Johnstone146171618-219
7St Mirren136161420-619
8Livingston136161218-619
9Motherwell145181819-116
10Kilmarnock143381123-1212
11Ross County143381024-1412
12Dundee Utd142391330-179
View full Scottish Premiership table

