Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Motherwell 2.
Heart of Midlothian move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after defeating Motherwell in a dramatic finale despite being reduced to 10 men.
An Andy Halliday double either side of half-time came after the home side had midfielder Jorge Grant sent off seven minutes before the break.
Motherwell looked to have rescued a point through a Louis Moult penalty and close-range Blair Spittal finish.
But Lawrence Shankland's late spot-kick secured the points for the home team.
The win moves Robbie Neilson's side up from eighth, with Motherwell stuck in ninth.
While Well manager Steven Hammell understandably stuck with the starting XI that won away to Dundee United last time out, Neilson was able to freshen the side that lost to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa Conference League in Turkey on Thursday with five experienced players.
Two of them - striker Shankland and winger Josh Ginnelly - were involved in creating the first clear-cut chance.
Ginnelly's first-time pass put Shankland one on-one with Liam Kelly 15 yards out, but the goalkeeper managed to flap away his fellow Scotland international's attempted chip over his head.
The pendulum looked to have swung after Grant was shown his second red card of the season following a careless flying challenge on rival midfielder Callum Slattery.
However, Halliday put Hearts ahead with a looping effort from a Robert Snodgrass corner for the midfielder's second in successive games with his head.
More noted for his shooting ability, the former Rangers man added his fourth goal of the season with a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty box shortly after the break.
Hearts were looking comfortable until Craig Gordon upended Moult as the Well substitute latched on to ball deflected behind the home defence and the on-loan Burton Albion striker dispatched the resulting penalty.
The home side were perhaps fortunate that their goalkeeper was not shown a second yellow card and they definitely were when Kevin van Veen's stunning volleyed finished was ruled out for offside.
It looked like their luck had run out when midfielder Spittal equalised with 11 minutes remaining.
However, when Alex Cochrane thrust out of Hearts' defence and fired in a cross off the arm of visiting centre-half Sondre Solholm, Shankland's 12th goal of the season put Hearts in the driving seat, although there was still time for Gordon to deny Sean Goss a last-ditch reply in a breath-taking finish.
Player of the match - Andy Halliday
Gordon decision overshadows Hearts joy - analysis
Refereeing decisions will again be the centre of attention, with Motherwell no doubt furious that Gordon remained on the pitch to play a crucial role in securing Hearts' victory.
Replays suggest the Scotland number one got a touch on the ball before upending Moult, but referee Kevin Clancy decided against a second booking despite awarding a spot kick and VAR was unable to get involved after confirming the spot kick.
Neilson embraced his backroom team in wild celebration at full-time, no doubt in a combination of joy and relief not only at the latest victory but the fact that they had been able to put an injury plagued Conference League campaign behind them still within challenging distance of third spot.
Now able to concentrate on the domestic scene, and with key players close to a return from injury, the future is looking brighter for Hearts.
Having ended a four-game losing streak by winning away to Dundee United last time out, Motherwell worryingly returned to type - being unable to take advantage of playing against 10 men.
Since 2013-14, their record in the Premiership when the opposition have had a player sent off is W15 D3 L8 and manager Hammell will be as concerned about that as he is about refereeing decisions.
More to follow.
What's next?
Hearts visit Ibrox to take on second-placed Rangers on Wednesday as Motherwell visit leaders Celtic (both 19:45 GMT).
