Match ends, Napoli 4, Sassuolo 0.
Victor Osimhen scored his first Serie A hat-trick as Napoli thrashed Sassuolo to move six points clear at the top of the league.
Nigeria forward Osimhen, 23, struck twice in the first 19 minutes before dinking in his third following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal.
The duo have recorded 16 goals and 11 assists between them this season in all competitions.
The victory extends Napoli's club-record winning run to 13 games.
- Luciano Spalletti is underrated genius masterminding resurgence
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: The Napoli flyer taking Serie A by storm
Osimhen was out for over a month with a thigh injury but has scored six goals in his last four matches across all competitions since his return.
Kvaratskhelia, whose own prolific form continues, provided the assist for Osimhen's first two goals - a stabbed effort from close range after a sublime touch and a poke into the bottom corner from Kvaratskhelia's cut-back - before the Georgia forward netted one of his own, his eighth of the season.
Osimhen rounded off the rout with a chip over the keeper, Napoli's 50th goal across Serie A and the Champions League this season as they continue their hunt for a first league title in 32 years.
Before the game Napoli paid tribute to club legend Diego Maradona, who would have turned 62 years old on Sunday.
The Argentine great, who also played for Barcelona, Sevilla and Boca Juniors, made 257 appearances for the Italian side, winning two Serie A titles and a Uefa cup in 1989.
Napoli's current 13-match winning run further surpasses the previous record of 11 straight wins set by Maradona's side in 1986, the season in which he captained Napoli to their first ever league title.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di LorenzoSubstituted forZanoliat 79'minutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 3Kim
- 6Mário Rui
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 56'minutes
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 79'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 56'minutes
- 11Lozano
- 9Osimhen
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 16Idasiak
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
Sassuolo
Formation 4-3-3
- 47Consigli
- 22Toljan
- 28Erlic
- 13Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forHarrouiat 86'minutes
- 27LopezBooked at 75minsSubstituted forObiangat 78'minutes
- 42ThorstvedtSubstituted forde Souzaat 65'minutes
- 15CeïdeSubstituted forTraorèat 45'minutes
- 9PinamontiSubstituted forÁlvarez Martínezat 64'minutes
- 45LaurientéBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 3Marchizza
- 5Ayhan
- 7de Souza
- 8Harroui
- 11Álvarez Martínez
- 14Obiang
- 18Antiste
- 19Romagna
- 23Traorè
- 25Pegolo
- 30Zacchi
- 35D'Andrea
- 44Tressoldi Netto
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- Referee:
- Antonio Rapuano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Sassuolo 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. Mário Rui tries a through ball, but Eljif Elmas is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Gian Marco Ferrari.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrea Consigli.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessandro Zanoli (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Abdou Harroui replaces Davide Frattesi.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo) for a bad foul.
Post update
Diego Demme (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo).
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Alessandro Zanoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Alessandro Zanoli replaces Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Diego Demme replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Pedro Obiang replaces Maxime Lopez.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 4, Sassuolo 0. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo).
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Agustín Álvarez Martínez.