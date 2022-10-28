Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli4SassuoloSassuolo0

Napoli 4-0 Sassuolo: Victor Osimhen hat-trick extends Napoli's Serie A lead

From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen celebrates
Osimhen has scored seven goals in eight Serie A appearances

Victor Osimhen scored his first Serie A hat-trick as Napoli thrashed Sassuolo to move six points clear at the top of the league.

Nigeria forward Osimhen, 23, struck twice in the first 19 minutes before dinking in his third following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal.

The duo have recorded 16 goals and 11 assists between them this season in all competitions.

The victory extends Napoli's club-record winning run to 13 games.

Osimhen was out for over a month with a thigh injury but has scored six goals in his last four matches across all competitions since his return.

Kvaratskhelia, whose own prolific form continues, provided the assist for Osimhen's first two goals - a stabbed effort from close range after a sublime touch and a poke into the bottom corner from Kvaratskhelia's cut-back - before the Georgia forward netted one of his own, his eighth of the season.

Osimhen rounded off the rout with a chip over the keeper, Napoli's 50th goal across Serie A and the Champions League this season as they continue their hunt for a first league title in 32 years.

Before the game Napoli paid tribute to club legend Diego Maradona, who would have turned 62 years old on Sunday.

The Argentine great, who also played for Barcelona, Sevilla and Boca Juniors, made 257 appearances for the Italian side, winning two Serie A titles and a Uefa cup in 1989.

Napoli's current 13-match winning run further surpasses the previous record of 11 straight wins set by Maradona's side in 1986, the season in which he captained Napoli to their first ever league title.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di LorenzoSubstituted forZanoliat 79'minutes
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 3Kim
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 56'minutes
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 79'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 56'minutes
  • 11Lozano
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 16Idasiak
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 22Toljan
  • 28Erlic
  • 13Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forHarrouiat 86'minutes
  • 27LopezBooked at 75minsSubstituted forObiangat 78'minutes
  • 42ThorstvedtSubstituted forde Souzaat 65'minutes
  • 15CeïdeSubstituted forTraorèat 45'minutes
  • 9PinamontiSubstituted forÁlvarez Martínezat 64'minutes
  • 45LaurientéBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 3Marchizza
  • 5Ayhan
  • 7de Souza
  • 8Harroui
  • 11Álvarez Martínez
  • 14Obiang
  • 18Antiste
  • 19Romagna
  • 23Traorè
  • 25Pegolo
  • 30Zacchi
  • 35D'Andrea
  • 44Tressoldi Netto
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
Referee:
Antonio Rapuano

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 4, Sassuolo 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Sassuolo 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Mário Rui tries a through ball, but Eljif Elmas is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Gian Marco Ferrari.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrea Consigli.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessandro Zanoli (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Abdou Harroui replaces Davide Frattesi.

  9. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo) for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Diego Demme (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Alessandro Zanoli.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Alessandro Zanoli replaces Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Diego Demme replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Pedro Obiang replaces Maxime Lopez.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 4, Sassuolo 0. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  17. Booking

    Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Agustín Álvarez Martínez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1210203092132
2AC Milan1182124111326
3Lazio117312351824
4Atalanta11731168824
5Inter Milan128042517824
6Roma117131310322
7Juventus126421871122
8Udinese116322012821
9Sassuolo124351417-315
10Torino114251013-314
11Salernitana113441316-313
12Empoli11254915-611
13Bologna112451217-510
14Fiorentina112451116-510
15Monza113171019-910
16Spezia11236920-119
17Lecce12156915-68
18Sampdoria12138621-156
19Hellas Verona111281021-115
20Cremonese11047922-134
View full Italian Serie A table

