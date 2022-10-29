Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Willian has made 265 Premier League appearances

Willian made his 265th Premier League appearance on Saturday, the most by any Brazilian in the English top flight.

That got us thinking about which other Brazilians have graced the league with their skill, flare and technical ability.

We have compiled a list of Brazil's 10 other top appearance-makers in the Premier League - can you name them?

You have four minutes - good luck!

Can you name the 10 Brazilian players with the most Premier League appearances? How to play Score: 0 / 10 04:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!