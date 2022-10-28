Gabriel Barbosa scored the winner to help Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores final in Ecuador.
Paranaense missed an early chance when Alex Santana sent a close range shot just high, before they had Pedro Henrique sent off for a second booking.
Minutes later, Barbosa side-footed in a low cross at the far post.
Paranaense struggled to break down fellow Brazilians Flamengo as they secured a third Copa Libertadores.
Their previous victories came in 1981 and 2019.
Barbosa, who scored six goals in this season's competition, could have had a second goal but had an effort saved when played through on goal.
Paranaense, managed by former Brazil and Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, had ex-Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in their side but were beaten in their first Copa Libertadores final since losing to Sau Paulo in 2005.
Line-ups
Flamengo
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 20Melo dos Santos Neto
- 22de Almeida
- 23David Luiz
- 4Pereira
- 16Filipe LuísSubstituted forDantas de Medeirosat 20'minutes
- 8Maia AlencarSubstituted forVidalat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 7de Barros Ribeiro
- 35Gomes da Silva
- 14de ArrascaetaBooked at 68minsSubstituted forGomes Silvaat 84'minutes
- 21Abreu dos Santos
- 9Barbosa AlmeidaSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alves Carreira
- 2Pulgar
- 5Vidal
- 10Ribas da Cunha
- 15Soares de Faria
- 18Sousa Soares
- 26Dantas de Medeiros
- 29Gomes Silva
- 30Nascimento Castro
- 31Santos Costa
- 34Franca Silva
- 42Franca de Oliveira
Athletico Paranaense
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Krepski
- 13Silva Oliveira
- 34Ribeiro GonçalvesBooked at 43mins
- 44Henrique Ferreira
- 16da Silva Santos
- 17Moura Arruda da SilvaSubstituted forTeransat 75'minutes
- 50Fernandinho
- 8Frezarin BuenoSubstituted forCanobbioat 57'minutes
- 38Menezes SantanaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSantos Nascimentoat 45'minutes
- 27Roque FerreiraSubstituted forTeixeiraat 65'minutes
- 11Naum dos SantosSubstituted forCardoso da Cruzat 57'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 5Teixeira
- 9Canobbio
- 12Silva da Paixão
- 18Cittadini
- 20Terans
- 22Hernández
- 24Orejuela
- 26Conrado Carvalho
- 28Cuello
- 35Cardoso da Cruz
- 42Santos Nascimento
- 48Azevedo Pereira
- Referee:
- Patricio Loustau
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12