Barbosa has scored six goals in this season's Copa Libertadores

Gabriel Barbosa scored the winner to help Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores final in Ecuador.

Paranaense missed an early chance when Alex Santana sent a close range shot just high, before they had Pedro Henrique sent off for a second booking.

Minutes later, Barbosa side-footed in a low cross at the far post.

Paranaense struggled to break down fellow Brazilians Flamengo as they secured a third Copa Libertadores.

Their previous victories came in 1981 and 2019.

Barbosa, who scored six goals in this season's competition, could have had a second goal but had an effort saved when played through on goal.

Paranaense, managed by former Brazil and Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, had ex-Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in their side but were beaten in their first Copa Libertadores final since losing to Sau Paulo in 2005.