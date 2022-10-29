Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Troyes 3.
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as defending champions Paris St-Germain twice came from behind to beat Troyes in Ligue 1.
Messi and Neymar each scored and assisted one goal as Carlos Soler bagged one and Mbappe netted a penalty at the Parc des Princes.
The star trio have scored 43 goals between them already this season.
The victory restored PSG's five-point advantage over second-placed Lens at the top of Ligue 1.
Troyes opened the scoring in the third minute as Mama Balde lashed home a volley before Neymar's clipped pass found Soler to level proceedings.
Balde got a second for Troyes, who are 11th in the French top flight, with a low strike to regain their lead against the run of play.
But in the space of seven minutes, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi hammered home his 12th goal of the campaign from 25 yards out and threaded a pinpoint pass through to Neymar, who fired past Troyes keeper Gauthier Gallon to make it 3-2.
Mbappe drilled home a penalty to extend PSG's lead before Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the visitors late on.
All four goalscorers also scored in PSG's 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa as the team reached the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.
The 10-time Ligue 1 champions, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, will face Juventus on Wednesday with a win securing top spot in Champions League Group H.
Charges for corruption and fraud were dropped against Neymar earlier this week in a trial in Spain over his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 26Mukiele
- 4Ramos
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forMarquinhosat 59'minutes
- 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 85'minutes
- 28SolerSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 77'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forSarabiaat 85'minutes
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forRuizat 59'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 8Ruiz
- 18Renato Sanches
- 19Sarabia
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 31Bitshiabu
- 44Ekitike
Troyes
Formation 5-4-1
- 30GallonBooked at 75mins
- 18BaldéSubstituted forRipartat 72'minutes
- 2PorozoBooked at 59mins
- 4Palmer-Brown
- 17Salmier
- 12Cadri ContéSubstituted forLarouciat 72'minutes
- 11Rony LopesBooked at 78mins
- 6KouaméSubstituted forUgboat 81'minutes
- 24ChavalerinSubstituted forDingoméat 88'minutes
- 29OdobertSubstituted forPalaversaat 81'minutes
- 7Baldé
Substitutes
- 1Lis
- 5Dingomé
- 9Ugbo
- 15Palaversa
- 19Bruus
- 20Ripart
- 23Rami
- 26Yade
- 39Larouci
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Troyes 3.
Post update
Foul by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Yoann Salmier (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Renaud Ripart (Troyes).
Post update
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mama Baldé (Troyes).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
Substitution
Substitution, Troyes. Tristan Dingomé replaces Xavier Chavalerin.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Troyes 3. Ante Palaversa (Troyes) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renaud Ripart following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Renaud Ripart (Troyes) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yoann Salmier (Troyes) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rony Lopes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Post update
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Yasser Larouci (Troyes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Yasser Larouci (Troyes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Juan Bernat.