Messi has provided 10 assists in 12 games this season, the quickest he has ever managed to deliver them

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as defending champions Paris St-Germain twice came from behind to beat Troyes in Ligue 1.

Messi and Neymar each scored and assisted one goal as Carlos Soler bagged one and Mbappe netted a penalty at the Parc des Princes.

The star trio have scored 43 goals between them already this season.

The victory restored PSG's five-point advantage over second-placed Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

Troyes opened the scoring in the third minute as Mama Balde lashed home a volley before Neymar's clipped pass found Soler to level proceedings.

Balde got a second for Troyes, who are 11th in the French top flight, with a low strike to regain their lead against the run of play.

But in the space of seven minutes, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi hammered home his 12th goal of the campaign from 25 yards out and threaded a pinpoint pass through to Neymar, who fired past Troyes keeper Gauthier Gallon to make it 3-2.

Mbappe drilled home a penalty to extend PSG's lead before Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the visitors late on.

All four goalscorers also scored in PSG's 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa as the team reached the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The 10-time Ligue 1 champions, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, will face Juventus on Wednesday with a win securing top spot in Champions League Group H.

Charges for corruption and fraud were dropped against Neymar earlier this week in a trial in Spain over his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.